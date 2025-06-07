How to watch Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics will host the Connecticut Sun to start the thrilling WNBA game on June 8, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT.

Washington scores 76.9 points a game, ranking 11th, but it is still ahead of Connecticut's sputtering offense, which averages only 70.9 points (13th). The Mystics are also better defensively, giving up 80.8 points per game as opposed to the Sun's 89.1, which is close to the bottom.

Connecticut's shooting efficiency is 39.6% (12th), while Washington's is significantly higher at 42.4% (6th).

Additionally, the Mystics are fourth in the league with 36.3 rebounds per game, while the Sun are 13th with just 31.3.

Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun: Date and tip-off time

Date June 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, DC

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Connecticut Sun on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes averages 19.6 points a game, 35.0% field goal percentage, and 77.8% free-throw shooting rate.

Kiki Iriafen has been grabbing 9.9 rebounds per game, 3.2 of which are on the attacking end and 6.7 on the defense.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Connecticut Sun team news

Tina Charles is scoring 16.1 points per game, shooting an outstanding 82.8% from her free-throw line and an efficient 43.9% from the field.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa averages 6.4 rebounds per game—2.4 offensive and 4.0 defensive.

Marina Mabrey averages 2.6 turnovers per game while completing 30.6 minutes and giving out 3.3 assists.

Connecticut Sun injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Lindsay Allen Hamstring injury Out

Washington Mystics and Connecticut Sun head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Connecticut Sun have prevailed four times, giving them the upper hand over the Washington Mystics. The Sun routinely outscored the Mystics in close games like the 94-91 and 84-77 triumphs, and they earned resounding victories, notably a 76-59 thumping on June 5, 2024. But the Mystics ended the run with a 90-85 victory in their most recent match on May 18, 2025, maybe indicating a change in momentum. Washington may be in a position to level up to the score if it can improve on that showing and take advantage of their statistical advantages in defense, rebounding, and shooting. However, considering Connecticut's previous general domination, this game may come down to the last second.

Date Results May 18, 2025 Mystics 90-85 Sun Sep 01, 2024 Sun 96-85 Mystics Jun 28, 2024 Sun 94-91 Mystics Jun 05, 2024 Sun 76-59 Mystics May 18, 2024 Sun 84-77 Mystics

