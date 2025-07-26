How to watch Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Washington Mystics will host the Seattle Storm to start the thrilling WNBA game on July 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Before this game, the Seattle Storm defeated the Chicago Sky 95-57 behind 21 points from Skylar Diggins.

The Mystics have a 7-4 record and are now third within the Eastern Conference for defensive rebounds, grabbing 26.3 per game, mostly because of Kiki Iriafen's 5.6 average. However, Seattle has had a strong road record, going 7–5 away from home. The Storm average 36.7 points per game, which places them fourth within the WNBA in terms of scoring in the paint. Nneka Ogwumike is responsible for 8.7 of those points.

This season, Washington's field goal percentage is 43.3%, which is just higher than the 43.0% that Seattle lets its opponents shoot. The Storm, on the other hand, averages 7.4 three-pointers per game, which is somewhat less than the 7.9 the Mystics usually permit.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. On July 13, the Mystics defeated the Storm 74-69. Brittney Sykes scored 19 points for the Mystics, and Ezi Magbegor equaled that score for the Storm.

Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics will square off against the Seattle Storm in an epic WNBA game on July 26, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

Date July 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Seattle Storm live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Washington Mystics team news

Sonia Citron has scored 13.8 points per game over the last ten games.

Brittney Sykes leads the Mystics with scores of 17.1 points and 4.5 assists per game.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Seattle Storm team news

Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 17 points and pulling down 7.3 rebounds every game for the Storm.

Erica Wheeler has averaged 9.9 points over her last ten games.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Washington Mystics and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Mystics and the Storm is anticipated to be fiercely contested based on their previous five head-to-head encounters. Seattle demonstrated their offensive strength by winning three straight games in May and August 2024, with a resounding 101-69 triumph. But Washington has recovered with two straight victories, both by slim scores of 74-72 and 74-69, proving they can win close games. The Storm's prior success and potent scoring inside the paint make them a formidable opponent, but the Mystics' current energy and home-court advantage may give them the advantage. The struggle is likely to be fiercely contested.

Date Results Jul 14, 2025 Mystics 74-69 Storm Aug 27, 2024 Mystics 74-72 Storm Aug 21, 2024 Storm 83-77 Mystics May 26, 2024 Storm 101-69 Mystics May 20, 2024 Storm 84-75 Mystics

