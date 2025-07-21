How to watch Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Mystics will host the Los Angeles Sparks to start the high-voltage WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks easily beat the Washington Mystics 99-80 in their most recent matchup.
The Sparks have a strong offensive edge, scoring 83.2 points per game on average (6th in the league) and ranking fourth overall with a strong field goal percentage of 45.0%. Their defensive shortcomings, meanwhile, are apparent as they give up the most points in the league (86.9 points per game).
The Mystics, on the other hand, have a lower point average (78.5 per game; 11th), but they have a stronger defense (80.4 points per game; 8th).
Additionally, Washington is quite dominant on the boards, grabbing 35.5 rebounds per game (5th), while the Sparks are in last place with only 32.6 rebounds per game (11th).
Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game
Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time
The Washington Mystics will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in an exciting WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.
|Date
|July 22, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
|Venue
|CareFirst Arena
|Location
|Washington, D.C.
How to watch Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:
- TV channel: ESPN 3
- Streaming service: Fubo
Washington Mystics team news
Brittney Sykes averages 17.1 points per game while shooting 78.2% from the free-throw line and 38.2% from the field.
Kiki Iriafen pulls down 8.4 rebounds on average per game, which includes 2.8 offensive and 5.7 defensive rebounds.
Washington Mystics injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|G, Georgia Amoore
|ACL injury
|Out for Season
Los Angeles Sparks team news
Kelsey Plum is scoring 20.1 points a game on average, shooting 91.5% from the free-throw line and 39.7% from the field.
Azura Stevens pulls down 8.7 rebounds a game, 2.1 on the offensive end and 6.6 on the defensive end.
Los Angeles Sparks injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|F, Cameron Brink
|Knee injury
|Out
Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record
The Los Angeles Sparks have a slim advantage against the Washington Mystics based on their last five meetings, having won three of them. In their most recent game, which took place on July 16, 2025, the Sparks demonstrated their offensive potency by winning 99-80. The Mystics' close victories in July and August of 2024, however, demonstrate their ability to compete fiercely. The fact that the majority of these games have been hotly contested indicates that, even though the Sparks would come in confident, the Mystics could force the game to the very end if they could improve their defense and take control of the boards. Although it should be a close game, the Sparks may have a small edge due to their recent scoring success.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 16, 2025
|Sparks 99-80 Mystics
|Aug 24, 2024
|Mystics 80-74 Sparks
|Jul 03, 2024
|Mystics 82-80 Sparks
|May 22, 2024
|Sparks 70-68 Mystics
|Sep 04, 2023
|Sparks 72-64 Mystics