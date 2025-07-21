How to watch Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Washington Mystics will host the Los Angeles Sparks to start the high-voltage WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Los Angeles Sparks easily beat the Washington Mystics 99-80 in their most recent matchup.

The Sparks have a strong offensive edge, scoring 83.2 points per game on average (6th in the league) and ranking fourth overall with a strong field goal percentage of 45.0%. Their defensive shortcomings, meanwhile, are apparent as they give up the most points in the league (86.9 points per game).

The Mystics, on the other hand, have a lower point average (78.5 per game; 11th), but they have a stronger defense (80.4 points per game; 8th).

Additionally, Washington is quite dominant on the boards, grabbing 35.5 rebounds per game (5th), while the Sparks are in last place with only 32.6 rebounds per game (11th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics will take on the Los Angeles Sparks in an exciting WNBA game on July 22, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

Date July 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Los Angeles Sparks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes averages 17.1 points per game while shooting 78.2% from the free-throw line and 38.2% from the field.

Kiki Iriafen pulls down 8.4 rebounds on average per game, which includes 2.8 offensive and 5.7 defensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum is scoring 20.1 points a game on average, shooting 91.5% from the free-throw line and 39.7% from the field.

Azura Stevens pulls down 8.7 rebounds a game, 2.1 on the offensive end and 6.6 on the defensive end.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Cameron Brink Knee injury Out

Washington Mystics and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

The Los Angeles Sparks have a slim advantage against the Washington Mystics based on their last five meetings, having won three of them. In their most recent game, which took place on July 16, 2025, the Sparks demonstrated their offensive potency by winning 99-80. The Mystics' close victories in July and August of 2024, however, demonstrate their ability to compete fiercely. The fact that the majority of these games have been hotly contested indicates that, even though the Sparks would come in confident, the Mystics could force the game to the very end if they could improve their defense and take control of the boards. Although it should be a close game, the Sparks may have a small edge due to their recent scoring success.

Date Results Jul 16, 2025 Sparks 99-80 Mystics Aug 24, 2024 Mystics 80-74 Sparks Jul 03, 2024 Mystics 82-80 Sparks May 22, 2024 Sparks 70-68 Mystics Sep 04, 2023 Sparks 72-64 Mystics

More NBA news and coverage