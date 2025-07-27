How to watch Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The thrilling WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury is set to take place on July 27, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. Both the Phoenix Mercury and the Washington Mystics are coming off defeats going into this game: Phoenix dropped 76-89 to the Liberty, while Washington lost 86-93 to the Sparks.

The Mercury led the league in scoring with 82.9 points per game, ranking sixth, while the Mystics are in 11th place with 78.8 points. However, defensively, both teams give up comparable amounts of points—Washington allows 80.9 points, while Phoenix gives up 80.2.

The Mercury shot 42.9% and averaged 34.2 rebounds per game, while the Mystics have a tiny edge in the percentage of field goals and rebounds, shooting 43.3% from the field (6th) and grabbing 35.1 rebounds per game (5th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury will meet in an epic WNBA game on July 27, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at CareFirst Arena, Washington, D.C.

Date July 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is shooting 78.7% from the free-throw line, 38.6% from the field, and scoring 17.1 points on average per game.

K. Iriafen leads the team with 8.3 rebounds per game, which includes 5.6 defensive and 2.6 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally is shooting 82.8% from the free-throw line and 38.3% from the field, scoring 18.2 points per game.

Alyssa Thomas pulls down 7.8 rebounds each game, which includes 1.6 on the offensive end.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

No injuries

Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

Phoenix has won three of the last five encounters between the Washington Mystics and Phoenix Mercury, making their recent head-to-head record hotly contested. The Mercury defeated the Mystics 68-62 in a low-scoring game on May 26, 2025, their most recent meeting. Phoenix answered with two prior 2024 victories, both by slim margins, after Washington dominated their game in September 2024 with a resounding 90-77 win. The Mystics' only decisive victory, a 100-77 thumping in 2023, demonstrated their potential when performing at their best. Given this back-and-forth style and the current troubles of both teams, the outcome of this forthcoming game is likely to depend on defensive stops and late-game performance.

Date Results May 26, 2025 Mercury 68-62 Mystics Sep 06, 2024 Mystics 90-77 Mercury Jul 16, 2024 Mercury 96-87 Mystics May 24, 2024 Mercury 83-80 Mystics Sep 06, 2023 Mystics 100-77 Mercury

More NBA news and coverage