How to watch today’s Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx will face off in their opening game of the season on June 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The Lynx enter the game on a high note following their 82-66 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks, which was led by 29 points from Kayla McBride.

Minnesota is currently sixth across the Western Conference with a 5-1 road record and a 7.9 offensive rebound average per game, led by 2.6 from Jessica Shepard. Additionally, the Lynx make 9.5 3-pointers on average every game, which is almost one higher than the 8.6 Washington usually permits.

The Mystics, meanwhile, have a 4-3 home record. They have been outperformed by an average of 1.6 points and are conceding 81.1 points per game. On offense, Washington only makes 5.6 3-pointers on average per game, which is 1.9 fewer than the 7.5 Minnesota usually gives up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics will face off against the Minnesota Lynx in an exciting WNBA game on June 24, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date June 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Minnesota Lynx on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Minnesota Lynx live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes has been scoring 17.6 points over her last 10 games.

Sonia Citron is scoring 14.6 points per game for the Mystics.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Lynx team news

Courtney Williams is averaging 13.4 points, 1.5 steals, and 5.9 assists per game for the Lynx.

Napheesa Collier has been scoring 18.3 points in her previous ten games.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have easily outperformed the Washington Mystics in their last five meetings, winning each of those meetings from May to September 2024. The Lynx have beaten the Mystics by a margin of eight points or more three times in a row, including a decisive victory of 99-83 in August. This pattern implies that Minnesota has discovered efficient strategies for limiting Washington's offensive rhythm and dismantling their defense. Unless the Mystics make major changes, the Lynx, who enter the game with recent momentum and good road execution, are likely to have a psychological advantage and be able to control the tempo and outcome once more.

Date Results Sep 09, 2024 Lynx 78-71 Mystics Aug 17, 2024 Lynx 99-83 Mystics Aug 16, 2024 Lynx 79-68 Mystics Jul 07, 2024 Lynx 74-67 Mystics May 08, 2024 Lynx 83-77 Mystics

