How to watch Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty, including how to watch and team news.

The Washington Mystics are ready to host the New York Liberty to begin the thrilling WNBA game on June 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Liberty are riding high following a resounding 100-52 victory against the Connecticut Sun, while the Mystics are coming off a 76-85 setback to the Indiana Fever.

New York leads the league in field goal percentage (48.6%), points per game (91.9), and points allowed per game (71.3). In contrast, Washington struggles to keep up with top offenses and is toward the bottom of the scoring charts (76.8 points per game, 11th).

The Liberty also performs marginally better on the boards (36.6 RPG, 3rd), even though the Mystics maintain their position (36.0 RPG, 4th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics will take on the New York Liberty in an exciting WNBA battle on June 5, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C.

Date June 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, D.C.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the New York Liberty live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes averages an outstanding 21.4 points per game, and shoots 36.0% from the field with a strong 81.3% from the free-throw line.

Kiki Iriafen averages 10.0 rebounds per game, which includes 7.1 defensive and 2.9 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

New York Liberty team news

Breanna Stewart averages 18.1 points per game and shoots an incredible 54.1% from her shots and 82.7% from her free-throw line.

Jonquel Jones averages 11.3 rebounds per game, with 9.2 on defense.

Natasha Cloud averages 6.9 assists per game and only commits 1.7 turnovers in 27.6 minutes.

New York Liberty injuries

No injuries

Washington Mystics and New York Liberty head-to-head record

The New York Liberty have routinely outperformed the Washington Mystics in their last five meetings, winning each one by an average of almost 12 points. Their most recent meeting, which took place on May 31, 2025, ended in a resounding 85-63 victory, demonstrating New York's superior offensive and defensive capabilities. The Liberty have frequently shown throughout these games that they can manage the tempo, take advantage of the Mystics' defensive weaknesses, and end closely contested games when necessary. Unless Washington can make a significant turnaround, another Liberty victory seems inevitable, given that New York leads the league in both scoring and percentage of field goals this season and the Mystics are having trouble keeping up offensively.

Date Results May 31, 2025 Liberty 85-63 Mystics Sep 18, 2024 Liberty 87-71 Mystics Jun 10, 2024 Liberty 93-88 Mystics Jun 01, 2024 Liberty 90-79 Mystics May 15, 2024 Liberty 85-80 Mystics

More NBA news and coverage