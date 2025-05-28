How to watch today’s Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Washington Mystics are scheduled to battle against the Indiana Fever to open a highly anticipated WNBA game on May 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Washington Mystics are eager to end their three-game losing run.

The Mystics only score 78.4 points per game on average, which places them in the 10th spot in the league. They have displayed strong defense, giving up just 78.8 points per game, which makes them eligible for fifth place.

The Fever, on the other hand, has one of the league's most potent attacks, scoring 88.0 points per game to rank second overall.

Indiana has a substantial advantage in shooting accuracy with a 46.1% field goal rate (3rd in the league) compared to Washington's 43.2% (5th).

Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics will face the Indiana Fever in an epic WNBA game on May 28, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date May 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue CFG Bank Arena Location Baltimore, Maryland

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Indiana Fever on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Indiana Fever live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes is shooting 80.9% from her free-throw line and 35.4% from the field to average an incredible 22.3 points per game.

Kiki Iriafen leads the boards with 11.2 rebounds per game, which includes 8.2 defensive and 3.0 offensive rebounds.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status F, Aaliyah Edwards Back injury Out G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Indiana Fever team news

Caitlin Clark shoots 40.3% from her shot and 75.0% from the free-throw line, leading the team with 19.0 points per game.

Aliyah Boston leads the glass with an average of 10.8 rebounds per game, which includes 6.8 on defense and 4.0 on offense.

Indiana Fever injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Caitlin Clark Quadriceps strain Out

Washington Mystics and Indiana Fever head-to-head record

The Indiana Fever have dominated their last five head-to-head meetings, winning three of them, including a close 79-74 victory on May 3, 2025. Three of the Fever's victories have come by five points or less, demonstrating how intense these games have been. The majority of these games have been hotly contested. The Mystics defeated the Fever 89-84 on July 10, 2024. The Fever may once again have the upper hand, especially with their better offensive ability and recent momentum in this rivalry, as Indiana often finds a way to win close games and the Mystics struggle to finish strong despite remaining within reach. Washington has an opportunity to change the course of events, though, if it can improve their late-game performance and obtain strong performances from important players.

Date Results May 03, 2025 Fever 79-74 Mystics Sep 20, 2024 Mystics 90-91 Fever Jul 10, 2024 Mystics 89-84 Fever Jun 20, 2024 Fever 88-81 Mystics Jun 08, 2024 Fever 85-83 Mystics

