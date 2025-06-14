How to watch Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Washington Mystics are set to face off against the Atlanta Dream to begin the highly anticipated WNBA game on June 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT. Before this game, the Washington Mystics defeated the Connecticut Sun 104-67 in their most recent game, and the Atlanta Dream easily defeated the Chicago Sky 88-70.

Washington averages 79.6 points per game (10th in the league), while the Dream averages 83.8 points per game (4th).

The Dream dominates the boards with a league-high 38.3 rebounds per game, while the Mystics have a higher field goal percentage (43.9%) than Atlanta (42.4%).

Additionally, Atlanta shares the ball more skillfully than Washington, which trails in 11th place (17.7) in assists per game, while Atlanta ranks fourth (20.4).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Washington Mystics are scheduled to face the Atlanta Dream in an epic WNBA game on June 15, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, DC.

Date June 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, DC.

How to watch Washington Mystics vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream live on:

TV channel: CBSSn

CBSSn Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes leads the team in scoring (20.6 points per game), and her field goal percentage is 36.3%.

Kiki Iriafen is averaging 9.4 rebounds per game, including 6.3 defensive and 3.1 offensive.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is averaging 20.4 points per game and shooting 80.0% from the free throw line and an astounding 50.4% from the field.

Brionna Jones averages 9.0 rebounds per game, including 3.6 offensively.

Rhyne Howard is logging a lot of minutes (36.2 a game) and averaging 5.1 assists per game.

Atlanta Dream injuries

No injuries

Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

The Washington Mystics and the Atlanta Dream have engaged in a closely contested series, with Washington having a modest 3-2 advantage, according to their previous five head-to-head meetings. On May 17, 2025, the Mystics defeated Atlanta 94-90 in their most recent meeting, demonstrating their ability to keep up with Atlanta's offensive pace. But the Dream have also shown that they can take charge, as evidenced by their tight triumph in September 2024 and their 80-70 victory earlier in May. Since the majority of these games have been fiercely contested and the margins have frequently been in the single digits, another difficult matchup seems inevitable. The Mystics might have a small psychological advantage going into this game because of their recent success and superior head-to-head record.

Date Results May 17, 2025 Mystics 94-90 Dream May 07, 2025 Dream 80-70 Mystics Sep 16, 2024 Dream 76-73 Mystics Sep 14, 2024 Mystics 72-69 Dream Jun 12, 2024 Mystics 87-68 Dream

