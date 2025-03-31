How to watch today’s Minnesota vs Florida NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota vs Florida NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will host the Florida Gators to start an exciting NCAAW game on March 31, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT. After defeating Gonzaga 82-77 due to an outstanding 35-point effort by Amaya Battle, Minnesota is going to face Florida.

Minnesota leads opponents by 11.9 points on average, scoring 73.6 points per game.

Florida has a 3-1 record in encounters decided by just one possession, showing their ability to persevere in close games.

This season, Minnesota has made 44.0% of their field goal attempts, which is higher than the 41.0% shooting rate Florida has given up. However, Florida's shooting percentage of 45.3% is higher than Minnesota's opponents' 41.1% shooting percentage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Florida Gators NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Florida Gators: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Florida Gators in an epic NCAAW game on March 31, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date March 31, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Florida Gators on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Florida Gators live on:

TV channel: ESPN U

ESPN U Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Golden Gophers team news

Grace Grocholski has been averaging 16.9 points over her previous 10 games.

Mallory Heyer leads the Golden Gophers with 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds each game.

Florida Gators team news

Liv McGill is averaging 16.5 points each game and hitting 42.4% from her shots for the Gators.

Ra Shaya Kyle has been scoring 13.2 points on average in her previous ten games.

