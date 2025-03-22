How to watch today's Michigan Wolverines vs Texas A&M Aggies basketball NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Texas A&M NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No.4 Texas A&M Aggies (23-10) are gearing up for a Saturday showdown against the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines (26-9) in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan enters this matchup riding the high of a Big Ten Tournament championship, a victory that secured its No. 5 seed. The Wolverines barely edged past a scrappy UC San Diego squad in the opening round, winning by just three points, and will now look to build on that momentum against the Aggies.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, rebounded from a tough SEC Tournament loss to Texas by dispatching Yale in its first-round contest. The Aggies will aim to keep their tournament run alive with another strong showing on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Michigan Wolverines vs. the Texas A&M Aggies basketball NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Michigan Wolverines vs Texas A&M Aggies basketball: Date and tip-off time

The Wolverines and the Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 5:15 pm ET/2:15 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Saturday, March 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:15 pm ET/2:15 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Texas A&M Aggies basketball on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wolverines and the Aggies on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan Wolverines team news & key performers

For Michigan, Vladislav Goldin sets the pace offensively, averaging a team-best 16.6 points per game. The Wolverines’ inside presence is anchored by Danny Wolf, who dominates the glass with 9.9 rebounds per contest while also chipping in 13 points and 3.6 assists. Tre Donaldson runs the offence efficiently, leading the team with 4.2 assists per game while adding 11.6 points and 3.6 boards of his own.

From beyond the arc, Nimari Burnett is Michigan’s go-to shooter, knocking down 1.9 three-pointers per game. On the defensive end, Donaldson is the Wolverines’ top ball hawk, averaging one steal per game, while Wolf provides rim protection with 1.3 blocks per contest.

Texas A&M Aggies news & key performers

Leading the charge for Texas A&M is Wade Taylor IV, the team’s top scorer and primary playmaker, averaging 15.7 points and 4.3 assists per game. On the boards, Andersson Garcia provides a steady presence, pulling down 6.2 rebounds per contest while contributing 5.9 points. Taylor also serves as the Aggies’ most reliable perimeter threat, connecting on 2.4 three-pointers per game. Defensively, Zhuric Phelps leads the team in steals with 1.7 per game, while Solomon Washington stands as the top shot-blocker, averaging 1.2 rejections per outing.

