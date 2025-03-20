How to watch Michigan vs UC San Diego NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs UC San Diego NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 5th-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the 12th-ranked UC San Diego Tritons will face off against each other to start an electrifying NCAAM game on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Michigan's point average of 78.5 per game is marginally lower than UC San Diego's 80.3.

In contrast, the Wolverines' field goal rate of 47.8% is higher than the Tritons' 46.6%.

Michigan gives up 71.6 points per game, but UC San Diego has a definite advantage on defense, giving up just 62.0 points a game.

Michigan Wolverines vs UC San Diego Tritons: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines will take on the UC San Diego Tritons in an epic NCAAM game on March 20, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date March 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs UC San Diego Tritons on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines and the UC San Diego Tritons live on:

TV channel: TBS

Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Vladislav Goldin dominates with a remarkable 16.7 points every game, shooting 71.9% from his free-throw line and 64.2% from the field.

Danny Wolf gets 9.7 rebounds per game on average, with 2.1 offensive boards and 7.6 defensive boards.

Tre Donaldson averages 31.2 minutes on the court and produces effectively with 3.9 assists every game while keeping control with 2.2 turnovers.

UC San Diego Tritons team news

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones contributes 5.3 rebounds and averages 19.7 points a game on 58.0% field goal and 76.6% free-throw line.

Hayden Gray consistently sets up runs with 3.4 assists each game and stays controlled with 1.4 turnovers in 31.6 minutes.

