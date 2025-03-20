How to watch Michigan vs Iowa State NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Iowa State NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The 6th-ranked Michigan Wolverines will square off against the 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones to start a high-voltage NCAAW game on March 21, 2025, at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT.

The Iowa State Cyclones (22-11) and Michigan Wolverines (22-10) both finished seventh in their conferences going into this game. Iowa State averages 77.0 points per game, whereas Michigan averages 78.1, giving them a tiny scoring advantage.

Iowa State's defense, on the other hand, has been marginally more successful, giving up 66.2 points each game as opposed to Michigan's 65.2.

The Cyclones also have a considerable shooting efficiency advantage against the Wolverines, with a field goal percentage of 47.4% compared to 45.2%.

Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa State Cyclones: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa State Cyclones will meet in an epic NCAAW game on March 21, 2025, at 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT, at Purcell Pavilion in Notre Dame, Indiana.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 11:30 am ET/8:30 am PT Venue Purcell Pavilion Location Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa State Cyclones on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa State Cyclones live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Olivia Olson leads the way with a remarkable 16.0 points a game, an 82.1% free-throw success rate, and a 47.0% field goal percentage.

Syla Swords holds an average of 6.3 rebounds per game, which includes 2.1 offensive and 4.1 defensive rebound

Mila Holloway scores 4.1 assists per game and has 3.0 turnovers every 28.7 minutes.

Iowa State Cyclones team news

Audi Crooks is scoring 23.0 points per game and shooting a stellar 68.4% from her free-throw line and 59.7% from the field.

Addy Brown averages 7.8 rebounds every game, including 6.7 coming on defense.

Emily Ryan is throwing out 6.2 assists every game during 26.8 minutes, and has 2.7 turnovers a game.

