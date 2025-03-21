How to watch Michigan State vs Bryant NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Bryant NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The No. 2 Michigan State Spartans and the No. 15 Bryant Bulldogs will face off against each other in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on March 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Spartans are 9-2 during non-conference games and have an 18-4 mark in Big Ten competition. Their 16.2 fast break points every game places them first in the Big Ten.

In contrast, Bryant has a solid 17-2 record across America East competition. The Bulldogs' defense, which holds the opposition to 41.6% shooting while giving up 73.9 points per game, places them sixth in their conference.

Bryant's defensive record of 73.9 points permitted is surpassed by Michigan State's average of 78.2 points per game. Conversely, Bryant's field goal percentage of 46.0% is 5.7 percentage points better than Michigan State's average of 40.3%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Bryant Bulldogs NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Michigan State Spartans vs Bryant Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan State Spartans will take on the Bryant Bulldogs in a high-voltage NCAAM game on March 21, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date March 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Rocket Arena Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Bryant Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan State Spartans and the Bryant Bulldogs live on:

TV channel: TBS

TBS Streaming service: Sling TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Michigan State Spartans team news

For the Spartans, Jaden Akins is scoring 12.7 points per game and hitting 39.6% from the field.

Jase Richardson is averaging 16.1 points per game in the last ten games.

Bryant Bulldogs team news

Rafael Pinzon leads the Bulldogs with 2.7 made three-pointers on average per game, earning 18.5 points and shooting 38.5% from outside the arc.

Earl Timberlake has been effective in his last ten games, hitting 56.8% and scoring 15.8 points.

More NBA news and coverage