How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A coveted spot in the Elite Eight is on the line as the No. 2 Michigan State Spartans (29-6) square off against the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels (24-11) in the NCAA Tournament.

Ole Miss started the season strong, dropping just two of its first 17 games—falling only to Purdue and Memphis. However, the Rebels hit turbulence once conference play intensified, stumbling against Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Auburn in a tough five-game stretch.

They managed to stabilize with key wins over Kentucky, LSU, and South Carolina, but inconsistency remained as they endured losses to Vanderbilt and Florida. Despite the ups and downs, Ole Miss has found its footing in March Madness, toppling North Carolina and Iowa State to reach this stage.

Michigan State, on the other hand, has been rock-solid for most of the year, navigating the grueling Big Ten schedule with poise. The Spartans pieced together a dominant stretch that included wins over Nebraska, Ohio State, Illinois, and Purdue before suffering a brief skid in February.

They rebounded with victories against Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Oregon, but stumbled in the conference tournament against Wisconsin. In the NCAA Tournament, Michigan State has taken care of business, dispatching Bryant and New Mexico.

Michigan State Spartans vs Ole Miss Rebels: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans and the Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 7:09 pm ET/4:09 pm PT at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Friday, March 28, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:09 pm ET/4:09 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Ole Miss Rebels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Spartans and the Rebels on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

Michigan State mirrors that balance, featuring seven players logging at least 16 minutes per game and contributing over seven points per contest. Senior guard Jaden Akins leads the charge with 12.7 PPG and dropped 16 in the win over New Mexico. Freshman Jase Richardson (11.9 PPG), son of former NBA dunk champion Jason Richardson, has also been a key contributor, while fellow freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. orchestrates the offense with a team-high 5.4 assists per game. In the paint, junior big man Jaxon Kohler (7.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG) provides a strong presence on the glass.

Ole Miss Rebels news & key performers

Ole Miss leans on senior point guard Sean Pedulla, who leads the team in scoring (15.2 PPG) and assists (3.7 APG) while shooting 39% from deep with 83 made threes this season. The Rebels also get solid production from Jaemyn Brakefield, a 6ft 8in senior forward who provides 11.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game off the bench. Ole Miss spreads the wealth offensively, with six players averaging double figures, including Matthew Murrell (10.7 PPG) and Malik Dia (10.7 PPG, 250 pounds).

