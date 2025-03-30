How to watch today's Michigan State Spartans vs Auburn Tigers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan State vs Auburn NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

A trip to the Final Four is on the line Sunday as the top-seeded Auburn Tigers (31-5) battle the No. 2 seed Michigan State Spartans (30-6) at State Farm Arena in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State put together a strong regular season, save for a brief stumble in February. The Spartans opened at 5-2 before ripping off an impressive stretch, taking down Minnesota, Nebraska, Oakland, FAU, Western Michigan, Ohio State, Washington, Northwestern, Penn State, Illinois, Rutgers, and Minnesota. A midseason skid saw them drop three of four to USC, UCLA, and Indiana, but they rebounded with wins over Illinois, Purdue, Michigan, Maryland, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, and Oregon before falling to Wisconsin in the conference tournament.

Auburn, on the other hand, entered March Madness with some inconsistency but has hit its stride at the right time. The Tigers suffered just two losses—to Duke and Florida—through their first 23 games. They later rolled past Vanderbilt, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Kentucky before closing the regular season with losses to Texas A&M and Alabama. They regained momentum with an SEC tournament win over Ole Miss.

Michigan State Spartans vs Auburn Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Spartans and the Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 5:05 pm ET/2:05 pm PT at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Sunday, March 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:05 pm ET/2:05 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Auburn Tigers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Paramount+

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

Leading the way for Michigan State is senior guard Jaden Akins, who averages 12.8 points per game. The Spartans also rely on freshman guard Jase Richardson (12.2 PPG), junior guard Tre Holloman (9.3 PPG, 3.8 APG), and junior forward Jaxon Kohler (7.6 PPG, 7.4 RPG).

Auburn Tigers news & key performers

For Auburn, senior forward Johni Broome is the centerpiece, posting 18.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest. Other key contributors include senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara (12.3 PPG), freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford (11.8 PPG), and senior guard Miles Kelly (11.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG).

