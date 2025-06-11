How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Dallas Wings to begin a highly anticipated WNBA game on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Both teams are coming off losses: Dallas only scored 65 points in a loss to Minnesota, while Phoenix lost 77-89 to Seattle.

The Wings have performed better defensively, giving up a league-worst 88.1 points per game, even though they score more points per game (81.6, 6th) than the Mercury (78.6, 10th).

However, Phoenix has a far tighter defense and only gives up 78.1 points per game, which ranks them in fourth place.

The Wings control the boards with 36.3 rebounds per game, far more than Phoenix's 32.6, although the Mercury have a modest scoring advantage (41.9% FG, 7th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Dallas Wings in an electrifying WNBA game on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally leads with 20.5 points per game, but her shooting percentage is 39.9%.

Alyssa Thomas averages 8.0 assists during just over 33 minutes per game.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player I njury I njury status Megan McConnell Knee injury Out Kahleah Copper Knee injury Out

Dallas Wings team news

Arike Ogunbowale averages 16.3 points per game, shooting percentage of 34.6% from the field raises concerns.

Myisha Hines-Allen has been grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game.

Paige Bueckers has averaged 6.7 assists while logging an average of 34.0 minutes per game.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out

Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Phoenix Mercury have defeated the Dallas Wings three times in a row, all by sizable margins, demonstrating their attacking prowess with scores of more than 95 points in each of their last five head-to-head meetings. Although the Wings managed to win a close game in August 2023 and one game in May 2024, they have recently had trouble keeping up with Phoenix's offensive output. If this pattern holds true, the Mercury should be able to control the pace and score a lot of points once more, while Dallas will need to improve their defense and find reliable scoring in order to remain competitive.

Date Results Jul 11, 2024 Mercury 100-84 Wings Jul 04, 2024 Mercury 104-96 Wings Jun 10, 2024 Mercury 97-90 Wings May 26, 2024 Wings 107-92 Mercury Aug 28, 2023 Wings 77-74 Mercury

More NBA news and coverage