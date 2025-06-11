How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Dallas Wings to begin a highly anticipated WNBA game on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Both teams are coming off losses: Dallas only scored 65 points in a loss to Minnesota, while Phoenix lost 77-89 to Seattle.
The Wings have performed better defensively, giving up a league-worst 88.1 points per game, even though they score more points per game (81.6, 6th) than the Mercury (78.6, 10th).
However, Phoenix has a far tighter defense and only gives up 78.1 points per game, which ranks them in fourth place.
The Wings control the boards with 36.3 rebounds per game, far more than Phoenix's 32.6, although the Mercury have a modest scoring advantage (41.9% FG, 7th).
Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time
The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Dallas Wings in an electrifying WNBA game on June 11, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
|Date
|June 11, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
|Venue
|PHX Arena
|Location
|Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings live on: Fubo
Phoenix Mercury team news
Satou Sabally leads with 20.5 points per game, but her shooting percentage is 39.9%.
Alyssa Thomas averages 8.0 assists during just over 33 minutes per game.
Phoenix Mercury injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|Megan McConnell
|Knee injury
|Out
|Kahleah Copper
|Knee injury
|Out
Dallas Wings team news
Arike Ogunbowale averages 16.3 points per game, shooting percentage of 34.6% from the field raises concerns.
Myisha Hines-Allen has been grabbing 6.0 rebounds per game.
Paige Bueckers has averaged 6.7 assists while logging an average of 34.0 minutes per game.
Dallas Wings injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Tyasha Harris
|Knee injury
|Out
Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings head-to-head record
The Phoenix Mercury have defeated the Dallas Wings three times in a row, all by sizable margins, demonstrating their attacking prowess with scores of more than 95 points in each of their last five head-to-head meetings. Although the Wings managed to win a close game in August 2023 and one game in May 2024, they have recently had trouble keeping up with Phoenix's offensive output. If this pattern holds true, the Mercury should be able to control the pace and score a lot of points once more, while Dallas will need to improve their defense and find reliable scoring in order to remain competitive.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 11, 2024
|Mercury 100-84 Wings
|Jul 04, 2024
|Mercury 104-96 Wings
|Jun 10, 2024
|Mercury 97-90 Wings
|May 26, 2024
|Wings 107-92 Mercury
|Aug 28, 2023
|Wings 77-74 Mercury