How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The high-voltage WNBA clash between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings is set to take place on July 07, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

Dallas is in sixth position with 82.4 points per game, while Phoenix is in fourth place with 83.9 points. The Mercury also shoots more effectively than the Wings, who are in 10th place with a field goal percentage of 41.9%, while the Mercury are in sixth place with 43.1%.

Dallas leads the boards with an average of 36.5 rebounds per game, which places them third in the league. In contrast, Phoenix enables its offense more effectively, with 20.7 assists per game (5th) compared to Dallas' 19.3 (9th).

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings will meet in an exciting WNBA battle on July 07, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date July 07, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Dallas Wings live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally averages 19.1 points and 7.7 rebounds per game, with a field goal percentage of 39.0%.

Alyssa Thomas leads with 9.4 assists per game and only 3.1 turnovers per 30.5 minutes.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Lexi Held Chest injury Out

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers averages 18.7 points per game on an amazing 47.5% shooting from the floor and 86.7% from her free throw line.

Li Yueru is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game, divided evenly between defensive (3.7) and offensive (3.3) efforts.

Dallas Wings injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Maddy Siegrist Knee injury Out G, Tyasha Harris Knee injury Out for Season

Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Phoenix Mercury have won four of their previous five meetings with the Dallas Wings, giving them the advantage in recent games. Phoenix routinely outscored Dallas from June 2024 to June 2025, including a strong run in 2024 during which they twice scored 100 points. The Wings did, however, finally make an impact with a 98-89 victory in their most recent meeting on July 4, 2025, which may have indicated a change in momentum. Dallas' recent triumph and their power on the boards may make this upcoming game much more challenging, even though Phoenix has usually dominated this meeting with excellent offensive performances. Anticipate a fast-paced contest in which defensive adjustments and rebounding could determine the winner.

Date Results Jul 04, 2025 Wings 98-89 Mercury Jun 12, 2025 Mercury 93-80 Wings Jul 11, 2024 Mercury 100-84 Wings Jul 04, 2024 Mercury 104-96 Wings Jun 10, 2024 Mercury 97-90 Wings

