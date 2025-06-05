How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Golden State Valkyries, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury are set to face off against the Golden State Valkyries to begin the high-voltage WNBA game on June 5, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Golden State Valkyries want to end their three-game losing streak by defeating the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury are superior offensively, scoring 77.9 points per game on average (10th) as opposed to the Valkyries' 74.0 (12th), and they have a higher shooting percentage (41.2%, 9th) than Golden State (league-low 36.8%, 13th).

Phoenix additionally offers better defense, giving up only 76.9 points per game (3rd), compared to 82.3 points per game (9th) for the Valkyries.

Golden State, on the other hand, averages 36.0 rebounds per game (4th), which is significantly higher than Phoenix's 32.6 (10th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Golden State Valkyries will take place on June 5, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Golden State Valkyries on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Golden State Valkyries live on:

Streaming service: Amazon Prime US

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally is shooting 40.0% from her shots and 80.4% from her free-throw line while averaging an outstanding 20.5 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Alyssa Thomas averages 3.4 turnovers but dishes out 8.0 assists per game while averaging 33.2 minutes.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player I njury I njury status Kahleah Copper Knee injury Out Natasha Mack Back injury Out

Golden State Valkyries team news

Veronica Burton is scoring 12.0 points a game, shooting a stellar 92.3% from her free-throw line and 38.5% from the field.

Janelle Salaun averages 7.4 rebounds per game, with 5.8 defensive and 1.6 offensive rebounds.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Mercury and Golden State Valkyries head-to-head record

This forthcoming game may be another hotly contested encounter, as evidenced by their most recent meeting on May 12, 2025, in which the Golden State Valkyries defeated the Phoenix Mercury 84-79. The Valkyries have proven they can handle the pressure against Phoenix, even though they have struggled this season, as evidenced by a lower shooting rate and more points given up each game. They have a good chance of winning again if they can duplicate the defensive vigor and take advantage of their rebounding advantage. Phoenix, on the other hand, will be driven to recover and might try to take advantage of Golden State's shooting shortcomings in order to win.

Date Results May 12, 2025 Valkyries 84-79 Mercury

