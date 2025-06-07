How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Seattle Storm to start the high-voltage WNBA game on June 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, Seattle defeated the Dallas Wings 83-77, and Phoenix defeated the Golden State Valkyries 86-77.

Seattle is leading by a slim margin at 79.3 points per game (9th), and Phoenix is trailing by 78.8 (10th); the teams are statistically tied for points.

On defense, Phoenix is somewhat superior against Seattle, giving up only 76.9 points per game (3rd) compared to 79.0 (4th). On the offensive end, Seattle has been more effective, shooting 46.0% from the field (4th), which is far higher than Phoenix's 41.7% (9th).

Phoenix and Seattle both have poor rebounding averages (33.0 and 32.5 per game, respectively, 10th and 11th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm will meet in an exciting WNBA game on June 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally is shooting 40.5% from the field, 78.5% from the free-throw line while averaging 20.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Alyssa Thomas averages 33.2 minutes a game and contributes 8.0 assists, but she also averages 3.4 turnovers.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player I njury I njury status Megan McConnell Knee injury Out Kahleah Copper Knee injury Out

Seattle Storm team news

Skylar Diggins is scoring 16.8 points per game, shooting 81.3% from the free-throw line and 44.9% from the field.

Nneka Ogwumike averages 9.0 rebounds per game, with 7.8 defensive and 1.3 offensive rebounds.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Seattle Storm have prevailed, defeating the Phoenix Mercury in three of those five meetings. Seattle defeated them 77-70 in their most recent meeting on May 24, 2025, and won handily on September 8 and September 20, 2024, by scores of 24 and 19 points, respectively. But Phoenix also demonstrated their ability to dominate, as evidenced by their resounding 87-78 victory in June 2024 and their 81-59 thumping on May 18, 2025. This pattern points to a back-and-forth competition in which momentum is crucial. This game may come down to who sets the pace early and performs better in the closing minutes, as both sides have recent victories and similar stats.

Date Results May 24, 2025 Storm 77-70 Mercury May 18, 2025 Mercury 81-59 Storm Sep 20, 2024 Storm 89-70 Mercury Sep 08, 2024 Storm 90-66 Mercury Jun 17, 2024 Mercury 87-78 Storm

