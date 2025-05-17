How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury are scheduled to battle against the Seattle Storm to start their first game of the season on May 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Mercury had a 10-10 home and Western Conference record the previous season. They had a field goal percentage of 43.9% and a 3-point percentage of 32.6%.

The Storm finished the 2024–25 season with a 25–15 overall record, with a solid 13–7 record against opponents in the Western Conference. Seattle held their opponents to 78.8 points per game on average, scoring 83.2 points per game.

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury will square off against the Seattle Storm in an electrifying WNBA game on May 17, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date May 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Seattle Storm live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Phoenix Mercury team news

Alyssa Thomas scored 10.6 points, grabbed 8.4 rebounds, provided 7.9 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in the last season.

Kahleah Copper led the team in scoring, averaging 21.1 points per game with 2.3 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and an average of 1.9 three-pointers per game.

Natasha Mack contributed 1.2 blocks per game.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

No injuries

Seattle Storm team news

Nneka Ogwumike put on a solid showing, averaging 16.7 points, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 7.6 rebounds per game in the last season.

Ezi Magbegor led the defense with 2.2 blocks and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Skylar Diggins contributed 6.4 assists per game.

Seattle Storm injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nika Muhl Knee injury Out for Season Katie Lou Samuelson Knee injury Out for Season

Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm head-to-head record

The Seattle Storm has a definite advantage over the Phoenix Mercury based on the last five meetings, winning four of them by double digits. The Storm swept to a 90-66 victory on the 8th of September and most recently dominated the Mercury 89-70 on the 20th of September 2024. On the 17th of June, Phoenix defeated the Storm 87-78. But Seattle easily won the other games, including a season-opening rout in May by a margin of 26 points. Seattle seems to be in the lead going into this season opener, especially given their previous offensive output and solid defensive showings versus Phoenix. The Storm may increase their domination in this rivalry if the Mercury are unable to find answers on both sides of the court.

Date Results Sep 20, 2024 Storm 89-70 Mercury Sep 08, 2024 Storm 90-66 Mercury Jun 17, 2024 Mercury 87-78 Storm Jun 05, 2024 Storm 80-62 Mercury May 08, 2024 Storm 85-59 Mercury

