How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Chicago Sky to start the high-voltage WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Chicago is still winless following a 91-78 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, while Phoenix is still in second place in the Western Conference following a grueling 68-62 victory over the Washington Mystics.
The Mercury are averaging 77.0 points per game (10th) and a 42.2% field goal percentage (7th), while the Sky are league-low with 70.0 points per game and a shooting percentage of 36.9% (12th).
Chicago, on the other hand, has a considerable edge on the boards, ranking third in the league with 37.3 rebounds per game, while Phoenix is rated eleventh with 32.8.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, plus plenty more.
Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time
The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Chicago Sky in an electrifying WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.
Date
May 27, 2025
Tip-off Time
10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
Venue
PHX Arena
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Phoenix Mercury team news
Satou Sabally has a 40.7% field goal percentage, an outstanding 82.8% from the free-throw line, and an average of 19.8 points per game.
Alyssa Thomas is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, with 6.0 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.
Phoenix Mercury injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
Kahleah Copper
Knee injury
Out
Natasha Mack
Back injury
Out
Chicago Sky team news
Courtney Vandersloot shoots 80.0% from her free-throw line and 36.7% from the field, scoring 9.7 points per game.
Angel Reese has been grabbing 13.7 rebounds on average per game, 7.0 of which are offensive and 6.7 of which are defensive.
Chicago Sky injuries
No injuries
Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky head-to-head record
The Phoenix Mercury have decisively trounced the Chicago Sky in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including three resounding wins in 2024 alone. Phoenix won a close game 93-88 in their most recent matchup on September 16, 2024. Earlier in the season, they had double-digit victories, 86-68 and 85-65. Chicago's lone victory in this run came on July 31, 2023, when they defeated the Sky 104-85. Since then, Phoenix has improved its defense and outscored them offensively. The Mercury are the apparent favorites going into this game because of their recent momentum and solid head-to-head record, but Chicago's ability to rebound might keep it close if they take advantage of second-chance opportunities.
Date
Results
Sep 16, 2024
Mercury 93-88 Sky
Aug 19, 2024
Mercury 86-68 Sky
Aug 16, 2024
Mercury 85-65 Sky
Jul 31, 2023
Sky 104-85 Mercury
Jul 21, 2023
Mercury 80-62 Sky