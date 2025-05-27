How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky, including how to watch and team news.

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Chicago Sky to start the high-voltage WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Chicago is still winless following a 91-78 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, while Phoenix is still in second place in the Western Conference following a grueling 68-62 victory over the Washington Mystics.

The Mercury are averaging 77.0 points per game (10th) and a 42.2% field goal percentage (7th), while the Sky are league-low with 70.0 points per game and a shooting percentage of 36.9% (12th).

Chicago, on the other hand, has a considerable edge on the boards, ranking third in the league with 37.3 rebounds per game, while Phoenix is rated eleventh with 32.8.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Chicago Sky in an electrifying WNBA game on May 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date May 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Chicago Sky live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally has a 40.7% field goal percentage, an outstanding 82.8% from the free-throw line, and an average of 19.8 points per game.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game, with 6.0 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player I njury I njury status Kahleah Copper Knee injury Out Natasha Mack Back injury Out

Chicago Sky team news

Courtney Vandersloot shoots 80.0% from her free-throw line and 36.7% from the field, scoring 9.7 points per game.

Angel Reese has been grabbing 13.7 rebounds on average per game, 7.0 of which are offensive and 6.7 of which are defensive.

Chicago Sky injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

The Phoenix Mercury have decisively trounced the Chicago Sky in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including three resounding wins in 2024 alone. Phoenix won a close game 93-88 in their most recent matchup on September 16, 2024. Earlier in the season, they had double-digit victories, 86-68 and 85-65. Chicago's lone victory in this run came on July 31, 2023, when they defeated the Sky 104-85. Since then, Phoenix has improved its defense and outscored them offensively. The Mercury are the apparent favorites going into this game because of their recent momentum and solid head-to-head record, but Chicago's ability to rebound might keep it close if they take advantage of second-chance opportunities.

Date Results Sep 16, 2024 Mercury 93-88 Sky Aug 19, 2024 Mercury 86-68 Sky Aug 16, 2024 Mercury 85-65 Sky Jul 31, 2023 Sky 104-85 Mercury Jul 21, 2023 Mercury 80-62 Sky

More NBA news and coverage