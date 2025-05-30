How to watch today’s Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx will happen on May 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT.

The Lynx have one of the league's most effective offenses, finishing second in terms of points per game (86.2) and percentage of field goals made (47.0%), while also finishing a strong fourth in terms of points allowed per game (77.4).

The Mercury, on the other hand, has a poor offensive record, averaging only 80.4 points per game (8th) and shooting a league-low 42.2% (also 8th). However, Phoenix's defense leads the WNBA in scoring, just 74.6 points per game.

The Mercury are ranked 12th with only 32.2 rebounds per game, while the Lynx are placed ninth with 33.8, despite their defensive brilliance.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx will meet in an exciting WNBA game on May 30, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date May 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally shoots an impressive 38.8% from her attempts and a solid 80.0% from her free-throw line, averaging an outstanding 19.8 points per game.

Alyssa Thomas has been averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, with 6.2 defensive and 1.4 offensive.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player I njury I njury status Kahleah Copper Knee injury Out Natasha Mack Back injury Out

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier leads the offense with 26.8 points per game, shooting a strong 52.7% from her shots and an impressive 93.9% from her free throw line.

Courtney Williams averages 30.0 minutes a game, averages 6.6 assists, and only commits 2.2 mistakes.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Mercury and Minnesota Lynx head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Minnesota Lynx have overwhelmingly outperformed the Phoenix Mercury, winning four of them. The Lynx have a history of scoring big scores; in their last two matchups, they have scored more than 100 points, winning 101-88 on the 26th of September and 102-95 on the 23rd of September 2024. Mercury's offensive depth has outperformed Phoenix, which only managed a tight victory on the 8th of June (81-80). According to the pattern, Phoenix's top-ranked defense may once again be unable to limit Minnesota's firepower, which is spearheaded by great players like Napheesa Collier. The Lynx are poised to extend their winning streak in this game unless the Mercury can slow down and use their defensive advantage.

Date Results Sep 26, 2024 Lynx 101-88 Mercury Sep 23, 2024 Lynx 102-95 Mercury Aug 29, 2024 Lynx 89-76 Mercury Jun 23, 2024 Lynx 73-60 Mercury Jun 08, 2024 Mercury 81-80 Lynx

