How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The thrilling WNBA game between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty is set to take place on June 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Phoenix Mercury hope to continue their winning run of five games.

Phoenix is presently sixth in the WNBA with a 6-2 record and a great home record. They average 82.3 points per game and shoot 42.8% from the field. However, New York has a 5-2 record on the road and has performed quietly in close games, going 2-0 in games that were settled by fewer than four points.

Phoenix has a scoring advantage since they average 82.3 points a game, which is 5.0 points higher than the 77.3 points that New York gives up. But New York's attack is strong, scoring 87.8 points a game, 9.6 more than Phoenix usually concedes.

The two teams will meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won their last meeting, which took place on June 20, 89-81. Breanna Stewart led New York with 35 points, while Monique Akoa Makani led Phoenix with 21 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty will meet in an epic WNBA game on June 27, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date June 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue PHX Arena Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs New York Liberty on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty live on:

TV channel: ION

ION Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally is shooting 39.3% from the field and scoring 19.3 points on average per game for the Mercury.

Sami Whitcomb has been scoring 10.5 points per game in the previous ten games.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Megan McConnell Knee injury Out

New York Liberty team news

Natasha Cloud is contributing to Liberty's overall output by averaging 8.0 points, 1.6 steals, and 6.5 assists per game.

Breanna Stewart has been averaging 21.7 points in her last ten games.

New York Liberty injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Jonquel Jones Ankle injury Out

Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty head-to-head record

The forthcoming game between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty is anticipated to be tough and hotly contested based on their previous five head-to-head meetings. The Mercury has won two of the previous three meetings, including a high-scoring triumph of 99-93 on June 19, 2024, and a recent victory of 89-81 on June 20, 2025. But the Liberty have also demonstrated their power, winning three of the five meetings, including a close 81-78 victory in May 2024 and a resounding 85-63 thumping in August 2023. Given their previous track record of close games, this game may come down to execution in the last minutes as both teams are capable of putting on spectacular scoring displays and trading victories.

Date Results Jun 20, 2025 Mercury 89-81 Liberty Aug 27, 2024 Liberty 84-70 Mercury Jun 19, 2024 Mercury 99-93 Liberty May 30, 2024 Liberty 81-78 Mercury Aug 19, 2023 Liberty 85-63 Mercury

