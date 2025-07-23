This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Phoenix Mercury will host the Atlanta Dream to open the highly anticipated WNBA game on July 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream enter this game having had quite different outcomes in their previous games: the Dream defeated the Chicago Sky 86-49, while the Mercury lost to the Minnesota Lynx 66-79.

The two teams score about the same in terms of statistics, with Atlanta leading by a small margin with 83.8 points per game (4th) and Phoenix coming in fifth at 83.4.

The Dream also has a little advantage defensively, giving up 78.3 points per game (4th) as opposed to Mercury's 79.3 (6th).

Phoenix's field goal percentage of 43.3% (6th) is somewhat higher than Atlanta's 43.0% (8th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream: Date and tip-off time

The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Atlanta Dream in an epic WNBA game on July 23, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

DateJuly 23, 2025
Tip-off Time10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT
VenuePHX Arena
LocationPhoenix, Arizona

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Atlanta Dream on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Phoenix Mercury and the Atlanta Dream live on:

  • TV channel: CBSSN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Phoenix Mercury team news

DeWanna Bonner scores 8.7 points, pulls down 4.3 rebounds, assists 1.7, and steals 1.2 per game.

Alyssa Thomas averages 31.1 minutes per game, contributing 9.5 assists and 3.4 turnovers.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status
G, Monique Akoa MakaniConcussionOut
G, Lexi HeldChest injuryOut

Atlanta Dream team news

Allisha Gray is averaging 18.4 points per game, with an 81.4% free-throw shooting percentage and a 43.8% field goal percentage.

Brionna Jones is grabbing 7.8 rebounds on average per game, which includes 4.8 defensive and 3.0 offensive rebounds.

Jordin Canada averages 27 minutes per game, leads the team in assists (5.3), and turnovers (1.8).

Atlanta Dream injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury Status
G, Rhyne HowardKnee injuryOut

Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream head-to-head record

Phoenix Mercury has a slim lead over Atlanta Dream based on their previous five head-to-head meetings, having won three of them. Mercury won 74-66 in their most recent meeting on September 4, 2024. Their prior meetings, including an 82-80 triumph in August, were hotly contested. The Dream, however, has proven they are competitive, winning 94-76 in August 2023 and again in August 2024. This history points to a fiercely contested matchup, but Mercury may have the advantage if they can duplicate their prior results, given their recent success and self-assurance versus the Dream.

DateResults
Sep 04, 2024Mercury 74-66 Dream
Aug 24, 2024Mercury 82-80 Dream
Aug 22, 2024Dream 72-63 Mercury
May 19, 2024Mercury 88-85 Dream
Aug 30, 2023Dream 94-76 Mercury

