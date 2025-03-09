How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Phoenix Suns to begin a high-voltage NBA game on March 9, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. Dallas wants to defeat Phoenix in order to end its three-game losing streak at home.

The Mavericks are 16-23 compared to opponents with a winning performance and have a 22-22 mark in conference games.

Phoenix averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 19-22 against Western Division opponents. When the Suns commit fewer turnovers compared to their opponents, they have a 13-6 record.

Phoenix gives up 116.5 points per game, while Dallas gets an average of 114.5 points. In contrast, the Suns make 14.3 three-pointers on average per game, which is 1.5 more compared to the Mavericks' average of 12.8 three-pointers allowed.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

Date March 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns live on:

TV channel: ABC

ABC Streaming service: Fubo

Dallas Mavericks team news

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.7 points per game with the Mavericks and shooting 47.3%.

Klay Thompson has made 3.5 three-pointers on average in his last 10 games.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jaden Hardy Ankle injury Out PF, Anthony Davis Groin injury Out

Phoenix Suns team news

Kevin Durant has averaged 26.1 points, grabbed 6.5 rebounds, and provided 4.8 assists every game over his previous 10 games.

Devin Booker is leading the Suns with 26 points and 6.9 assists.

Phoenix Suns injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Monte Morris Back injury Day-to-Day SF, Cody Martin Abdomen injury Day-to-Day

Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns head-to-head record

Phoenix has won three of the previous five encounters between the Mavericks and the Suns, while Dallas has won two. In their most recent meeting, which took place on December 28, the Mavericks defeated the Suns 98-89 by keeping them to fewer than 90 points. But on November 9, Phoenix defeated Dallas in a close game 114-113, and in October, they won 114-102 with ease. Dallas's 123-113 triumph in February demonstrated their offensive prowess, but the Suns' 132-109 thumping in January was their most impressive showing. Given their past performances, this game could be hotly contested. The Suns want to take advantage of their depth in scoring, while the Mavericks want to establish their impressive defensive performance from their previous meeting. Expect a fierce contest where three-point shooting and defensive performance may be key factors as Dallas looks to end a home losing run.

Date Results Dec 28, 2024 Mavericks 98-89 Suns Nov 09, 2024 Suns 114-113 Mavericks Oct 27, 2024 Suns 114-102 Mavericks Feb 23, 2024 Mavericks 123-113 Suns Jan 25, 2024 Suns 132-109 Mavericks

