How to watch today's Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Los Angeles Lakers to begin a thrilling NBA game on April 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 120-136 setback to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their previous game.

The Mavericks are slightly superior offensively, scoring 114.5 points a game on average (13th in the NBA) against the Lakers' 113.4 (19th).

On defense, though, the Lakers are superior, giving up just 112.1 points per game, which places them in 11th place, while the Mavericks are a little worse, giving up 115.4 points (19th).

The Dallas hitting 47.8% from the fields and the Lakers barely ahead at 47.9%, both teams are almost equal in terms of shooting efficiency; they rank 11th and 7th, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers in an electrifying NBA game on April 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date April 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Dallas Mavericks team news

Anthony Davis averages 9.6 rebounds each game, dominates the defensive glass (8.1 rebounds), and contributes 1.4 on the offensive side.

P.J. Washington averages 7.8 rebounds each game, with 1.4 on offense and 6.4 on defense.

Klay Thompson provides 14.2 points and a respectable 0.43 blocks per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jaden Hardy Leg injury Day-to-Day C, Daniel Gafford Knee injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Luka Doncic is scoring 27.3 points on average per game on 42.1% shooting, pulling down 8.3 rebounds, and hitting 80.8% from his free-throw line.

LeBron James is giving out 8.4 assists each game in 35.1 minutes, however, averaging 3.8 turnovers.

Los Angeles Lakers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Rui Hachimura Knee injury Out SG, Bronny James Illness Out

Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Mavericks and the Lakers' recent head-to-head record points to a fiercely contested game in which either team has a chance to win. The Mavericks have taken three of their last five matchups, including two close wins in late 2023 and a resounding 118-97 victory in January 2025. Nevertheless, the Lakers have retaliated with strong victories of their own, particularly defeating Dallas 127-110 at the beginning of 2024 and 107-99 on the 26th of February 2025. The pattern indicates that the Mavericks typically win close games, while the Lakers typically win by a significant margin. With both teams trying to establish supremacy in a developing rivalry, this forthcoming matchup could go right down to the wire again because of this back-and-forth pattern.

Date Results Feb 26, 2025 Lakers 107-99 Mavericks Jan 08, 2025 Mavericks 118-97 Lakers Jan 18, 2024 Lakers 127-110 Mavericks Dec 13, 2023 Mavericks 127-125 Lakers Nov 23, 2023 Mavericks 104-101 Lakers

