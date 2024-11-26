How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to host the New York Knicks to open a thrilling NBA action on November 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. After beating the Denver Nuggets 145–118, OG Anunoby had a great game for the New York Knicks, scoring 40 points.

Dallas has an impressive 6-3 mark at home and a 5-5 record against teams that are already in the playoffs. The Knicks, on the other hand, are 5-5 on the road and rank sixth across the NBA in assists per game with 28.6 on average. Jalen Brunson leads the team with 7.9 assists each game.

The Knicks let 14.5 three-pointers go through each game, while the Mavericks only let 12.2 go through. Dallas, on the other hand, has let opponents shoot 44.9% from the field this season, while New York is hitting a remarkable 50.4% from the field.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will face the New York Knicks in an electrifying NBA clash on November 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date November 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

Dallas Mavericks team news

P.J. Washington is brutal on the boards, grabbing 8.8 rebounds each game, with 6.8 coming from defense and 2.0 coming from offense.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Klay Thompson Foot injury Out PG, Luka Doncic Wrist injury Out

New York Knicks team news

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 26.3 points each game on 54.8% shooting coming from the field along with 84.3% from the line for free throws.

Jalen Brunson averages 7.9 assists and 2.3 turnovers in 34.7 minutes.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Precious Achiuwa Hamstring injury Out C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The Dallas Mavericks have a definite lead against the New York Knicks based on the last five meetings, having won four of them. In their most recent game, on the 9th of February 2024, Dallas won 122–108.

This came after another good game on the 12th of January 2024, when they won 128–124 in a close game. The Mavericks have always been strong on offense compared to the Knicks, as shown by their wins of 126–121 and 121–100 in late 2022.

The Knicks' only win was a crushing 107–77 win in March 2022, which shows how good they can be when their defense works well. Because of this, Dallas will probably use their scoring strength and home-court advantage to their benefit. However, New York's recent offensive progress, driven by OG Anunoby along with Jalen Brunson, might make this a closer game.

Date Results Feb 09, 2024 Mavericks 122-108 Knicks Jan 12, 2024 Mavericks 128-124 Knicks Dec 28, 2022 Mavericks 126-121 Knicks Dec 03, 2022 Mavericks 121-100 Knicks Mar 10, 2022 Knicks 107-77 Mavericks

