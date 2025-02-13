How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Dallas Mavericks are set to face off against the Miami Heat to start a highly anticipated NBA clash on February 13, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT at the Mavericks' home ground.

The Dallas Mavericks average 115.8 points per game and rank 10th in the league, will have a larger offensive presence than the Miami Heat, ranked at 23rd place with an average of 110.0 points.

Miami trails Dallas at 45.3% from the field (22nd), but Dallas has been effective offensively, shooting 47.9% (8th).

Dallas allows up 113.6 points per game (17th), while the Heat have a strong defense (7th), giving up only 110.5 points per game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to battle with the Miami Heat in a thrilling NBA encounter on February 13, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date February 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Miami Heat live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Kyrie Irving averages 24.2 points per game with an effective field goal percentage of 47.4% and a free-throw percentage of 89.9%.

P.J. Washington averages 8.2 rebounds, including 6.6 defensive and 1.6 offensive.

Max Christie has scored 17.0 points each game during 32.3 minutes over four games.

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Anthony Davis Groin injury Out PF, Daniel Gafford Knee injury Out

Miami Heat team news

Tyler Herro averages 23.7 points every game for the Heat, shooting 46.4% from his shots and 86.0% from the line.

Bam Adebayo averages 10.0 rebounds each game, with 2.6 offensive and 7.4 defensive.

Kel'el Ware blocks an amazing 0.97 shots per game.

Miami Heat Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Kevin Love Personal Out SG, Dru Smith Achilles injury Out for Season

Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat head-to-head record

The Mavericks and the Heat have encountered each other five times before. The Mavericks won handily on the eleventh of April 2024 (111-92) and the eighth of March 2024 (114-108), but the Heat won their most recent encounter on the 25th of November 2024, with a close 123-118 victory.

While Dallas' impressive performances in their last two meetings demonstrate their ability to control defensively, as evidenced by their 115-90 victory on January 21, 2023, Miami's victories, such as their 129-122 victory on April 2, 2023, demonstrate their ability to overcome Dallas in high-scoring games.

This points to a well-balanced game in which the Mavericks' defensive tenacity and Miami's offensive firepower might collide, possibly leading to another hotly contested affair.

Date Results Nov 25, 2024 Heat 123-118 Mavericks Apr 11, 2024 Mavericks 111-92 Heat Mar 08, 2024 Mavericks 114-108 Heat Apr 02, 2023 Heat 129-122 Mavericks Jan 21, 2023 Mavericks 115-90 Heat

