How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Memphis Grizzlies to open a thrilling NBA game on March 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. Memphis is on a losing streak of four games.

The Mavericks, who average 114.6 points each game and shoot 47.4% from the floor, are seventh in the Western Division and have a 7-4 record against divisional opponents.

The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are 8-5 in their division and are excellent with the ball. Desmond Bane leads the team with 5.4 assists per game, and they rank sixth among the NBA, having 29.0 assists every game.

Dallas's average of 114.6 points each game is 2.4 points less than Memphis's 117.0. In contrast, the Grizzlies made 13.7 three-pointers on average per game, which is 0.8 higher than the Mavericks usually give up.

Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will battle with the Memphis Grizzlies in an epic NBA game on March 7, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Dallas Mavericks team news

Klay Thompson has been scoring 14.6 points over his previous ten games.

Kyrie Irving is leading the Mavericks, averaging 24.7 points and providing 4.6 assists per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, P.J. Washington Jr. Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Memphis Grizzlies team news

Jaylen Wells has averaged 2.2 three-pointers every game in his previous ten games.

Desmond Bane is leading the Grizzlies with an average of 18.5 points, 6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists each game.

Memphis Grizzlies injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SG, John Konchar Knee injury Day-to-Day C, Jaren Jackson Jr. Ankle injury Out

Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

In their last five matches, the Grizzlies prevailed in three of them, including the most recent meeting on January 7, 2025, in which they triumphed 119-104. With significant victories in October and January of the previous season, Memphis has demonstrated the ability to dictate the tempo when facing Dallas. But the Mavericks additionally proved they could compete, capturing a close game in December 2024 (121-116) and another in late 2023 (120-113). This game might be high-scoring because the Grizzlies are excellent at moving the ball, and the Mavericks are seventh in the Western Division in terms of scoring. Dallas will try to take advantage of Memphis's poor defense, which lets up 117.0 points each game. Nonetheless, Memphis's superb ball movement, spearheaded by skill by Desmond Bane, may cause issues for the Mavericks' attack. Dallas has a good opportunity to tie the current series if they can restrict Memphis' shooting from three-point range and take advantage of their offensive effectiveness.

Date Results Jan 07, 2025 Grizzlies 119-104 Mavericks Dec 04, 2024 Mavericks 121-116 Grizzlies Oct 08, 2024 Grizzlies 121-116 Mavericks Jan 10, 2024 Grizzlies 120-103 Mavericks Dec 12, 2023 Mavericks 120-113 Grizzlies

