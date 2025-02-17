How to watch today’s Maryland vs Michigan NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Michigan NCAAW game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more.

The 17th-ranked Maryland Terrapins (19-6) will square off against the Michigan Wolverines (18-7) to open a high-voltage NCAAW battle on February 17, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT. The Michigan wants to make it four games in a row wins.

Before this game, Maryland suffered a crushing 91-71 defeat at the hands of Nebraska, where Allie Kubek scored nine points and Shyanne Sellers led the team with 23 points and four assists. Meanwhile, Jordan Hobbs scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds to help Michigan beat Indiana 70–67 after a tough game.

On offense, Maryland and Michigan are fairly matched; Maryland averages 79.6 points per game, which is slightly higher than Michigan's 78.7 average. Both teams shoot well, although Maryland's field goal percentage (46.7%) is marginally higher than Michigan's (45.8%).

Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines will meet in an exciting NCAAW clash on February 17, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT, at XFINITY Center, in College Park, Maryland.

Date February 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan Wolverines on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines live on:

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Streaming service: Fubo

Maryland Terrapins team news

Kaylene Smikle averages 17.8 points per game and a remarkable 45.7% field goal percentage.

Saylor Poffenbarger comes up with 8.1 rebounds per game, with 6.8 defensive rebounds.

Shyanne Sellers averages 28.6 minutes per game, helps with 4.3 assists, and has a low turnover rate.

Michigan Wolverines team news

Olivia Olson scores 16 points a game and makes 47.6% of her field goals. She also makes 82.4% of her free throws.

Syla Swords shows her influence in the paint having 6.2 rebounds every game, with 4.3 defensive rebounds.

Mila Holloway serves an average of 28.3 minutes per game and averages 4.2 assists, but she also commits 3.3 turnovers.

Maryland Terrapins and Michigan Wolverines head-to-head record

Maryland has demonstrated their ability to win close games by defeating Michigan 64-57 earlier this season and winning the prior two meetings between the two teams. However, with resounding victories like their 81-46 thumping on January 2, 2023, Michigan ruled the game series in 2022 and 2021. Although Maryland has a recent advantage, Michigan has the power to change the tide given their history of dominating games against the Terrapins. With Maryland looking to continue their winning run over Michigan and the Wolverines aiming retribution for their earlier defeat this season, this game could be fiercely contested due to both teams' high offensive efficiency.

Date Results Jan 12, 2024 Maryland 64-57 Michigan Jan 20, 2023 Maryland 64-58 Michigan Jan 02, 2023 Michigan 81-46 Maryland Jan 19, 2022 Michigan 83-64 Maryland Mar12, 2021 Michigan 79-66 Maryland

