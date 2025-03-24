How to watch today's Maryland Terrapins vs Alabama Crimson Tide NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Maryland vs Alabama NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

With a trip to the Sweet 16 hanging in the balance, No. 5 seed Alabama (24-8) and No. 4 seed Maryland (24-7) prepare for a high-stakes battle on Monday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide punched their ticket to the second round with a convincing 81-67 victory over No. 12 seed Green Bay in the College Park Regional on Saturday.

The Terrapins secured their spot in the second round with an 82-69 triumph over Norfolk State, fueled by standout performances from Sarah Te-Biasu and Kaylene Smikle.

Maryland Terrapins vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Maryland Terrapins and Alabama Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT at XFINITY Center in College Park, Maryland.

Date Monday, March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue XFINITY Center Location College Park, Maryland

How to watch Maryland Terrapins vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Maryland Terrapins and the Alabama Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Maryland Terrapins team news & key performers

Sarah Te-Biasu was on fire from beyond the arc, sinking six of her eight three-point attempts en route to a team-high 22 points. Kaylene Smikle added 21 points, providing Maryland with the offensive boost needed to fend off their first-round opponent.

Alabama Crimson Tide news & key performers

Alabama's offensive firepower was on full display, as Aaliyah Nye led the charge with 23 points, while Zaay Green contributed 22 points and five assists. Their combined efforts powered the Tide past a resilient Green Bay squad at the Xfinity Center.

