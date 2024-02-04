Manchester United Women vs Brighton Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Brighton & Hove Albion Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will aim to claim a second victory in a row when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village on Sunday's early Women's Super League (WSL) kick-off.

After being dumped out of the Women’s League Cup in controversial fashion despite initially qualifying for the quarter-finals, the Red Devils' provided a perfect response as they ran out 2-1 victors against Aston Villa in the WSL last time out, with Nikita Parris bagging a brace. Despite the three points, the hosts stayed in fourth place and seven points adrift of the top three.

As for the Seagulls, they are set to play their first game since Melissa Phillips was relieved of her duties as Brighton's head coach following a 3-0 loss against reigning champions Chelsea last time out.

Phillips had been at the helm for less than a year when she was sacked yesterday and left them reeling in 10th place with 11 points after 12 games, six points above the relegation spot.

Manchester United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 am ET Venue: Leigh Sports Village Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be played at the Leigh Sports Village in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 7 am ET on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is not available to watch and stream online. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Hinata Miyazawa, Gabrielle George (ACL), Emma Watson (ACL) and Jessica Simpson remain sidelined through long-term injuries, while Aoife Mannion and Evie Rabjohn are significant doubts for the game.

Nikita Parris will be looking to continue her fine run of form, having netted five times across her last four competitive appearances.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Naalsund, Zelem; Geyse, Toone, Garcia, Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner Midfielders: Toone, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Brighton & Hove Albion Women team news

The Seagulls are without the services of Charlie Rule, Madison Haley, and Jorelyn Carabali, but two former Manchester United stars are set to appear, Sophie Baggaley and Maria Thorisdottir.

Elisabeth Terland will continue to lead the line for the Seagulls, having scored nine goals in 12 WSL games this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion Women possible XI: Baggaley; Kullberg, Bergsvand, Thorisdottir, Pattinson; Losada, Zigiotti Olme, Symonds; Bremer, Robinson, Terland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Baggaley, Startup Defenders: Thorisdottir, Bergsvand, Carabali, Li, Kullberg, Pattinson Midfielders: Losado, Pinto, Pattinson, Symonds, Haley, Rule, Hawkesby Forwards: Robinson, Bremer, Terland, Lee, Sarri, Olme

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 06/11/23 Brighton 2-2 Manchester United Women FA Cup, Women 15/04/23 Manchester United Women 3-2 Brighton The FA Women's Super League 01/04/23 Brighton 0-4 Manchester United Women The FA Women's Super League 16/10/22 Manchester United Women 4-0 Brighton The FA Women's Super League 03/04/22 Manchester United Women 1-0 Brighton The FA Women's Super League

