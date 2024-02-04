Manchester City Women vs Leicester City WFC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Leicester City WFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City Women will look to claim a seventh straight victory in the Women's Super League when they welcome Leicester Women to Moi Stadium on Sunday.

Since picking up successive league losses in November last year, the Sky Blues have gone on a six-game winning streak in the WSL, scoring 23 goals and allowing only four. Last time out, the Citizens sealed a routine 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of an Amy Turner own goal and Bunny Shaw strike.

That means Gareth Taylor's side stayed in second position with 28 points after 12 games, level on points with third-placed Arsenal and three points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

The Foxes, meanwhile, are now sitting in seventh place with 13 points from 12 matches and will have the chance to pick up a second straight league victory after edging out Everton 1-0 last weekend.

Manchester City Women vs Leicester City WFC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 am ET Venue: Joie Stadium

The Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Leicester City will be played at the Joie Stadium, with kick-off slated at 8:00 am ET on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Leicester City WFC online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is not available to watch and stream online live. Fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

Jill Roord is expected to miss out after she was forced off in the ninth minute of the Manchester derby on January 25.

Having recovered from an Achilles problem, defender Alanna Kennedy is set to feature among the substitutes once again on Sunday. Laura Blindkilde Brown and Poppy Pritchard could also make the matchday squad after arriving from Aston Villa and Durham, respectively.

Khadija Shaw, who is currently the leading scorer in the WSL, will have the chance to add to her impressive 13-goal league tally when she leads the line.

Manchester City Women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Angeldal, Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Hemp, Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Leicester City WFC team news

Leicester City are unable to call upon the services of Hannah Cain, who has injured her ACL and is likely to be out for the rest of the season. Josie Green will serve a one-match ban after she picked up her fifth yellow card of the WSL season in the victory over Everton.

Leicester Women possible XI: Kop; Cayman, Howard, Thibaud, Nevin; Tierney, Takarada, Rantala; Momiki, O'Brien, Petermann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leitzig, Kop Defenders: Nevin, Bott, Howard, Thibaud, Sherwood Midfielders: Tierney, Palmer, Cayman, Robinson, Green, Baker, Reavill Forwards: Rose, Rantala, Petermann, Siemsen, Goodwin, Cain, Whelan, Draper

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 23/11/23 AP Manchester City W.F.C. 2-2 Leicester City WFC FA Women's League Cup 21/10/23 Leicester City WFC 0-1 Manchester City W.F.C. The FA Women's Super League 04/02/23 Leicester City WFC 0-2 Manchester City W.F.C. The FA Women's Super League 19/01/23 Leicester City WFC 0-1 Manchester City W.F.C. FA Women's League Cup 16/10/22 Manchester City W.F.C. 4-0 Leicester City WFC The FA Women's Super League

