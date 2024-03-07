Manchester City Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL Cup match between Manchester City Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Chelsea in a crucial FA WSL Cup semi-final fixture at the Joie Stadium on Thursday. Both teams are tied on 37 points at the top of the Women's Super League standings and will be hoping to add to their momentum by booking their place in the final of this Cup competition.

Man City are on a winning-run that has now lasted 12 games. Chelsea have won 11 out of their last 12 matches, and their only loss came at the hands of City. Everything indicates that the upcoming knockout tie is going to be an exciting contest.

Manchester City Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: March 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.15 pm ET Venue: Joie Stadium

The match will be played at the Joie Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 2.15 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on the FA Player in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform and YouTube channels of the teams after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

Jill Roord remains unavailable for City due to a long-term injury, with Steph Houghton also sidelined by injury. Apart from these absences, City boasts a fully fit squad. Bunny Shaw, despite exiting with an injury during the second half of City’s 1-0 FA Cup victory over Arsenal last weekend, has been confirmed fit for selection by manager Gareth Taylor.

Man City predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Shaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Chelsea FC Women team news

As the Blues target their fifth consecutive appearance in the Conti Cup final, head coach Emma Hayes mentioned that the team lineup will closely resemble the one that faced Leicester. However, Nathalie Bjorn, a recent acquisition, will be absent due to being cup-tied. Lauren James will make her comeback following a suspension in the WSL.

Chelsea predicted XI: Hampton, Carter, Perisset, Charles, Lawrence, Cuthbert, Nusken, James, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd, Ramírez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Chelsea 0 - 1 Manchester City Women's Super League 08/10/23 Manchester City 1 - 1 Chelsea Women's Super League 26/03/23 Manchester City 2 - 0 Chelsea Women's Super League 25/09/22 Chelsea 2 - 0 Manchester City Women's Super League 15/05/22 Chelsea E 3 - 2 Manchester City FA Cup

