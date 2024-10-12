How to watch today's Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United Women will be looking for their fourth straight win in all competitions when they face Tottenham Women in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) tie at Leigh Sports Village.

Marc Skinner's side kicked off their FA Women's League Cup run with a 2-0 win against Liverpool on October 2, while the Red Devils' weekend league game against Chelsea was postponed.

On the other hand, Spurs Ladies suffered their first league loss of the season after going down 2-3 against Liverpool last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Women will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EST Venue: Leigh Sports Village

The WSL match between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Women will be played at the Leigh Sports Village Stadium in Leigh, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EST on Sunday, October 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Evie Rabjohn is yet to recover from an ACL injury, while Anna Sandberg, Emma Watson and Melvine Malard are doubts.

Skinner is likely to revert to the lineup that started in the 1-0 league win over Everton, with Elisabeth Terland joined by Geyse and Ella Toone in the final third.

Celine Bizet could face her former side after jumping the ship from Spurs in the summer.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Tullis-Joyce; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Galton; Clinton, Janssen, Naalsund; Geyse, Terland, Toone.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Middleton-Patel, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Sandberg, George, Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Janssen, Turner, Simpson Midfielders: Toone, Clinton, Galton, Ladd, Awujo, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Watson Forwards: Malard, Bizet, Terland, Geyse, Williams, Barry

Tottenham Women team news

Kit Graham is yet to feature this season after sustaining an ACL injury during pre-season, joined in the treatment room by Shuang Wang and Amy James-Turner.

Ella Morris is a touch-and-go, while the back four of Ash Neville, Molly Bartrip, Clare Hunt and Amanda Nilden is set to remain the same.

Tottenham head coach Robert Vilahamn could reinstate English forward Bethany England in the XI, with Hayley Raso and Jessica Naz on the wide areas.

Tottenham Women possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Bartrip, Hunt, Nilden; Oroz, Summanen; Raso, Thomas, Naz; England.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Talbert, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Morris, Bartrip, Nilden, Hunt, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Oroz, Csiki, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen Forwards: Naz, Raso, England, Vinberg, Thomas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 15, 2024 Tottenham 1-0 Manchester United Club Friendlies Women May 12, 2024 Manchester United 4-0 Tottenham Women's FA Cup April 21, 2024 Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham WSL December 10, 2023 Tottenham 0-4 Manchester United WSL May 7, 2023 Manchester United 3-0 Tottenham WSL

