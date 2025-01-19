How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Manchester United Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Set to face each other twice in a matter of days, Manchester City Women will play hosts to Manchester United Women in Sunday's Women's Super League (WSL) tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The cross-city rivals will clash again in the FA Women's League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be shown live on ESPN+.

Manchester City Women vs Manchester United Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Etihad Stadium

The WSL match between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm EST on Sunday, January 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Manchester City Women team news

City manager Gareth Taylor will have to cope without Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp due to injuries.

Bunny Shaw is not expected to be passed fit for the derby either, owing to a fitness concern, while recent signing Rebecca Knaak could be handed her WSL appearance after debuting for the club in last Sunday's FA Cup game against Ipswich.

Manchester United Women team news

The Red Devils' head coach Marc Skinner will be without Evie Rabjohn and Lisa Naalsund through injuries, while Geyse will miss out due to personal reasons.

Having returned to full training, Simi Awujo and Grace Clinton could make the squad on Sunday.

Elisabeth Terland set to spearhead the attack.

