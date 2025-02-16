How to watch today's Manchester City Women vs Liverpool Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Liverpool Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City Women will face Liverpool Women in their Joie Stadium Women's Super League (WSL) tie on Sunday.

With 25 points from 13 games, the hosts trail third-placed Arsenal, while the Reds have more ground to cover as they edge towards the bottom half of the standings table with 15 points after 13 games.

How to watch Manchester City Women vs Liverpool Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Manchester City Women and Liverpool Women will be shown live on ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Manchester City Women vs Liverpool Women kick-off time

WSL - WSL Joie Stadium

The WSL match between Manchester City Women and Liverpool Women will be played at the Joie Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 1:45 pm EST on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City Women team news

Man City manager Gareth Taylor will miss Alex Greenwood, Lauren Hemp and Risa Shimizu through injuries, while Laura Coombs remains a major doubt after missing four games in a row.

Jamaican forward Khadija Shaw is in line to join Mary Fowler and Aoba Fujino in attack, with Vivianne Miedema eyeing a recall on the left flank.

Liverpool Women team news

Manager Matt Beard will be without Niamh Fahey, Jasmine Matthews, Hannah Silcock and Sofie Lundgaard due to injuries, while Olivia Smith will be suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

In Smith's absence, Sophie Roman Haug has more of a chance than Mia Enderby to start alongside Leanne Kiernan up front.

