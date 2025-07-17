How to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Summer League game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Orlando Magic will host the Dallas Mavericks to start the thrilling NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

Orlando has a more powerful offense, averaging 83 points per game as opposed to Dallas' 76.8.

The Mavericks slightly outscore Orlando in rebounding (39.5 vs. 37), but the Magic make up for it with superior ball movement and defensive pressure, averaging 16.5 assists and a remarkable 10.3 steals a game, which is far more than Dallas' 15.8 assists and just 6 steals.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will face the Dallas Mavericks in an epic NBA Summer League game on July 18, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Orlando Magic team news

Tristan da Silva has been scoring 18.5 points and dishing out three assists per game.

Noah Penda leads the team in rebounding, pulling down 7.7 rebounds on average each game.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status Jalen Suggs Left knee injury Day-to-day Jase Richardson Right ankle injury Out

Dallas Mavericks team news

Jamarion Sharp demonstrates with two blocks per game.

Matt Cross averages nine rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard averages 6.7 assists per game.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Dereck Lively II Right foot injury Day-to-day Olivier-Maxence Prosper Right wrist injury Day-to-day

Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Dallas Mavericks have crushed the Orlando Magic in their last five games on the court, winning four of them. The Mavericks' offense has been especially powerful, scoring more than 100 points in each of their previous four victories, including a high-scoring 131-129 triumph in January 2024. The Magic have had trouble containing the Mavericks' depth in scoring ever since their lone victory in November 2022, when they limited Dallas to only 87 points. Dallas might go into the match with confidence given their recent record, particularly their demonstrated ability to exploit Orlando's defense. The Magic could challenge the Mavericks and try to buck this trend, though, if they can tighten up defensively and take advantage of their increased ball movement and steals.

Date Results Mar 28, 2025 Mavericks 101-92 Magic Nov 04, 2024 Mavericks 108-85 Magic Jan 30, 2024 Mavericks 131-129 Magic Nov 07, 2023 Mavericks 117-102 Magic Nov 10, 2022 Magic 94-87 Mavericks

