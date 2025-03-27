+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Orlando Magic v Chicago BullsGetty Images Sport
Watch live on FuboGet your teams merch at NBAstore.com
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Orlando Magic are set to host the Dallas Mavericks to start a thrilling NBA game on March 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Orlando wants to defeat Dallas in order to continue their winning streak of three games.

The Magic are 17-19 in games settled by double digits and 19-17 at home.

The Mavericks are 15-22 away from home and have a poor record in close games, going 3-8 when the score is three points or less.

The Magic's offensive average of 105.1 points every game is 10.3 points lower than the Mavericks' usual defensive average of 115.4 points. Conversely, Dallas makes 12.8 three-pointers every game, which is 1.3 more than the Magic's average of 11.5 three-pointers.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today
Get out-of-market coverage with an NBA League Pass
Sign up!

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Dallas Mavericks in an electrifying NBA game on March 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kia Center, Orlando, Florida.

Date

March 27, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Venue

Kia Center

Location

Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

  • TV channel: NBA TV
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign up today

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with NordVPN
Find the best deals

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Paolo Banchero has averaged 29.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 8 rebounds in his previous ten games.

Orlando Magic injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PG, Cole Anthony

Toe injury

Day-to-Day

PG, Jalen Suggs

Quad injury

Out for season

Dallas Mavericks team news

P.J. Washington leads the Mavericks with 14.8 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.

Naji Marshall has been posting 24.2 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds over his previous ten games.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

SF, Caleb Martin

Hip injury

Day-to-Day

PF, Anthony Davis

Thigh injury

Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Mavericks have won four of their past five meetings with the Magic, giving them the advantage in recent games. Their most resounding triumph was on the fourth of November 2024, when they defeated them 108-85. But on November 10, 2022, the Magic pulled off a close victory, 94-87. Despite this, Dallas has largely dominated the series, winning 117-102 on November 7, 2023, and a high-scoring 131-129 on January 30, 2024. The Mavericks may try to take advantage of Orlando's defensive shortcomings with their offensive firepower, which is led by reliable scoring threats such as P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall. However, in order to contend with Dallas, the Magic will need to capitalize on the recent scoring explosion of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Given Dallas's difficulties in close games, Orlando might have a shot if the game stays close. However, given previous outcomes, the Mavericks may have an advantage due to their experience controlling the Magic.

Date

Results

Nov 04, 2024

Mavericks 108-85 Magic

Jan 30, 2024

Mavericks 131-129 Magic

Nov 07, 2023

Mavericks 117-102 Magic

Nov 10, 2022

Magic 94-87 Mavericks

Oct 31, 2022

Mavericks 114-105 Magic

More NBA news and coverage

Advertisement