How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic are set to host the Dallas Mavericks to start a thrilling NBA game on March 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Orlando wants to defeat Dallas in order to continue their winning streak of three games.

The Magic are 17-19 in games settled by double digits and 19-17 at home.

The Mavericks are 15-22 away from home and have a poor record in close games, going 3-8 when the score is three points or less.

The Magic's offensive average of 105.1 points every game is 10.3 points lower than the Mavericks' usual defensive average of 115.4 points. Conversely, Dallas makes 12.8 three-pointers every game, which is 1.3 more than the Magic's average of 11.5 three-pointers.

Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Dallas Mavericks in an electrifying NBA game on March 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kia Center, Orlando, Florida.

Date March 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Paolo Banchero has averaged 29.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 8 rebounds in his previous ten games.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Cole Anthony Toe injury Day-to-Day PG, Jalen Suggs Quad injury Out for season

Dallas Mavericks team news

P.J. Washington leads the Mavericks with 14.8 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.

Naji Marshall has been posting 24.2 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds over his previous ten games.

Dallas Mavericks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Caleb Martin Hip injury Day-to-Day PF, Anthony Davis Thigh injury Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

The Mavericks have won four of their past five meetings with the Magic, giving them the advantage in recent games. Their most resounding triumph was on the fourth of November 2024, when they defeated them 108-85. But on November 10, 2022, the Magic pulled off a close victory, 94-87. Despite this, Dallas has largely dominated the series, winning 117-102 on November 7, 2023, and a high-scoring 131-129 on January 30, 2024. The Mavericks may try to take advantage of Orlando's defensive shortcomings with their offensive firepower, which is led by reliable scoring threats such as P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall. However, in order to contend with Dallas, the Magic will need to capitalize on the recent scoring explosion of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Given Dallas's difficulties in close games, Orlando might have a shot if the game stays close. However, given previous outcomes, the Mavericks may have an advantage due to their experience controlling the Magic.

Date Results Nov 04, 2024 Mavericks 108-85 Magic Jan 30, 2024 Mavericks 131-129 Magic Nov 07, 2023 Mavericks 117-102 Magic Nov 10, 2022 Magic 94-87 Mavericks Oct 31, 2022 Mavericks 114-105 Magic

