How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic are set to host the Dallas Mavericks to start a thrilling NBA game on March 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Orlando wants to defeat Dallas in order to continue their winning streak of three games.
The Magic are 17-19 in games settled by double digits and 19-17 at home.
The Mavericks are 15-22 away from home and have a poor record in close games, going 3-8 when the score is three points or less.
The Magic's offensive average of 105.1 points every game is 10.3 points lower than the Mavericks' usual defensive average of 115.4 points. Conversely, Dallas makes 12.8 three-pointers every game, which is 1.3 more than the Magic's average of 11.5 three-pointers.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.
Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time
Date
March 27, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
Venue
Kia Center
Location
Orlando, Florida
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Dallas Mavericks live on:
- TV channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Orlando Magic team news
Franz Wagner averages 24.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
Paolo Banchero has averaged 29.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 8 rebounds in his previous ten games.
Orlando Magic injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Cole Anthony
Toe injury
Day-to-Day
PG, Jalen Suggs
Quad injury
Out for season
Dallas Mavericks team news
P.J. Washington leads the Mavericks with 14.8 points and grabs 7.9 rebounds per game.
Naji Marshall has been posting 24.2 points and grabbing 7.8 rebounds over his previous ten games.
Dallas Mavericks injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
SF, Caleb Martin
Hip injury
Day-to-Day
PF, Anthony Davis
Thigh injury
Day-to-Day
Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record
The Mavericks have won four of their past five meetings with the Magic, giving them the advantage in recent games. Their most resounding triumph was on the fourth of November 2024, when they defeated them 108-85. But on November 10, 2022, the Magic pulled off a close victory, 94-87. Despite this, Dallas has largely dominated the series, winning 117-102 on November 7, 2023, and a high-scoring 131-129 on January 30, 2024. The Mavericks may try to take advantage of Orlando's defensive shortcomings with their offensive firepower, which is led by reliable scoring threats such as P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall. However, in order to contend with Dallas, the Magic will need to capitalize on the recent scoring explosion of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Given Dallas's difficulties in close games, Orlando might have a shot if the game stays close. However, given previous outcomes, the Mavericks may have an advantage due to their experience controlling the Magic.
Date
Results
Nov 04, 2024
Mavericks 108-85 Magic
Jan 30, 2024
Mavericks 131-129 Magic
Nov 07, 2023
Mavericks 117-102 Magic
Nov 10, 2022
Magic 94-87 Mavericks
Oct 31, 2022
Mavericks 114-105 Magic