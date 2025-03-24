How to watch the NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Orlando Magic will host the Los Angeles Lakers to start a thrilling NBA game on March 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Orlando hopes to end its six-game losing streak at home.

The Magic lead the conference in defense, giving up only 106.1 points every game and holding the opposition to 47.0% shooting. They have an 18-17 home record.

On the road, the Lakers are 15-18 and eighth across the Western Conference. LeBron James scores 4.9 of the team's 15.8 fast break points every game.

Orlando shoots 10.9 three-pointers on average per game, and this is 2.4 less than the Lakers' average of 13.3 threes. Los Angeles' field goal percentage of 47.8% is marginally higher than the 47.0% that Magic rivals have shot so far this season.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in an epic NBA game on March 24, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date March 24, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points, grabs 5.7 rebounds, and provides 4.7 assists per game.

Paolo Banchero has been averaging 30.0 points in his previous ten games.

Orlando Magic Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Cole Anthony Toe injury Day-to-Day PG, Jalen Suggs Quad injury Out for season

Los Angeles Lakers team news

LeBron James is averaging 25 points, 8.5 assists, and 8.2 rebounds a game with the Lakers.

Luka Doncic has averaged 21.8 points, collected 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 5.9 assists per game over the past ten games.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Maxi Kleber Foot injury Out

Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Magic and Lakers' next game could be a fiercely contested contest based on their last five head-to-head records. Orlando has taken two of the previous three matches, including a resounding 120-101 triumph previously in the season and a close 119-118 win in November 2024. But the Lakers have been successful lately, winning three of their last five games, including a resounding 129-110 triumph in December 2022. The Magic could use their home-court edge to end their six-game losing streak, especially with Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero scoring a respectable 30.0 points per game on average during their last ten games. However, the Lakers' dominance in fast-break points and LeBron James' management and reliable all-around action could be a problem. The Lakers' marginally better shooting efficiency could give them the advantage in a hotly contested game, even if the Magic's protection has been a major strength.

Date Results Nov 22, 2024 Magic 119-118 Lakers Nov 05, 2023 Magic 120-101 Lakers Oct 31, 2023 Lakers 106-103 Magic Mar 20, 2023 Lakers 111-105 Magic Dec 28, 2022 Lakers 129-110 Magic

