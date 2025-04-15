How to watch Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks is set to take place on April 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT. The winner of this NBA Playoffs Play-In Game will earn the seventh seed within the Eastern Conference.

Orlando has a 12-4 record compared to teams in the Southeast Division, showing its strength in its division. The Magic have only gone 15-27 compared to teams with winning records, though, as they have had difficulty facing more formidable opposition.

In contrast, Atlanta has a 30-22 conference record and is the second-highest-scoring team in the Eastern Conference, scoring 118.2 points each game on 47.2% field goal shooting.

This season, the Magic shoot an average of 44.5%, 3.7 percentage points less than the Hawks' usual field goal percentage of 48.2%. Atlanta also has an advantage from outside the arc, scoring 13.5 three-pointers per game, which is 2.1 more than the Magic's typical 3-point shooting percentage of 11.4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The thrilling NBA game between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks is set to take place on April 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date April 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: SlingTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Orlando Magic team news

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 7.3 rebounds every game, with 5.0 on defense and 2.3 on offense.

Cole Anthony averages 9.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds per game, shooting 42.4% from the floor.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, Franz Wagner Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Paolo Banchero Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Atlanta Hawks team news

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.1 points, 4.4 assists, 5.9 rebounds, and an incredible three steals per game for the Hawks.

Caris LeVert shoots an effective 46.7% from the field and averages 12.1 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Onyeka Okongwu Knee injury Day-to-Day PG, Trae Young Achilles injury Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

Based on their previous head-to-head record, the Magic and the Hawks' next Play-In game is expected to be a fiercely contested fight. The series is evenly balanced with two wins apiece over the previous four 2025 matches, demonstrating how evenly balanced both sides have been. The Magic won back-to-back games on April 9th and February 21st to prove that they can control the tempo and perform in clutch situations, while the Hawks won their last meeting on April 13th 117-105 to display their offensive firepower. Additionally, on February 11, Atlanta defeated Orlando 112-106, demonstrating that this competition has been characterized by close margins and fluctuations in momentum. This game may depend on who can perform well under duress and on late-game performance because both teams are familiar with one another and have traded hits throughout the season.

Date Results Apr 13, 2025 Hawks 117-105 Magic Apr 09. 2025 Magic 119-112 Hawks Feb 21, 2025 Magic 114-108 Hawks Feb 11, 2025 Hawks 112-106 Magic Feb 26, 2024 Hawks 109-92 Magic

More NBA news and coverage