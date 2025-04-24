How to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Orlando Magic are set to face off against the Boston Celtics to start a highly anticipated Game 3 of the NBA Playoff round 1 on April 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Boston Celtics lead 2-0 going into Orlando.

This season, Orlando's record compared to Eastern Conference teams is 31-21. But with only 23.0 assists per game, the Magic are bottom in the NBA and have trouble moving the ball. With an average of 4.7 assists, Wagner leads his team.

Conversely, Boston has an 8-3 record in one-possession games and is 39-13 compared to the Eastern Conference opponents. They also performed well in close games.

The Magic score 105.4 points a game on average, 1.8 points less than the Celtics' usual 107.2 points. Boston's field goal percentage is 46.2%, which is marginally lower than the 46.8% that Orlando's defense permits.

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Boston Celtics in an electrifying NBA game on April 25, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date April 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner averages 24.2 points, 4.7 assists, and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Paolo Banchero has scored 22.3 points every game in his previous ten games.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jalen Suggs Quad injury Out for the season C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out for the season

Boston Celtics team news

Jaylen Brown is scoring 22.2 points and pulling down 5.8 rebounds every game for the Celtics.

Derrick White has averaged 3.1 three-pointers in his last ten games.

Boston Celtics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Jayson Tatum Wrist injury Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The Boston Celtics seem to have the advantage going into this game compared to the Orlando Magic based on their previous five head-to-head records. Boston has demonstrated their supremacy on both sides of the court by winning three games in the series, with the opening two games of the present playoff showdown, 109-100 on the 24th of April and 103-86 on the 21st of April. Even though the Magic won 96-76 on the 10th of April and by a slim margin of 108-104 on the 24th of December 2024, those victories occurred throughout the regular season in which the Celtics were experimenting with rotations or resting important players. Boston further demonstrated their offensive power and defensive efficiency when performing at their best on January 18 with a 121-94 thumping victory. The Celtics will probably keep up the pressure in Game 3, given their current momentum and postseason experience, but Orlando's powerful home crowd and recent home victories may make this a more challenging matchup.

Date Results Apr 24, 2025 Celtics 109-100 Magic Apr 21, 2025 Celtics 103-86 Magic Apr 10, 2025 Magic 96-76 Celtics Jan 18, 2025 Celtics 121-94 Magic Dec 24, 2024 Magic 108-104 Celtics

