How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic will host the Cleveland Cavaliers to start a highly anticipated NBA game on February 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Cleveland Cavaliers score 122.9 points per game, which is the most in the league, while the Orlando Magic score 104.3, which is the fewest in the league.

Orlando suffers at 44.0%, finishing at the bottom at 28th, while Cleveland ranks second in the NBA with a 49.8% field goal rate, demonstrating their effectiveness.

Orlando's strength, though, is their defense; they give up just 105.2 points a game, which is the second-best total in the league, while Cleveland gives up 111.7 points each game, which makes them eligible for tenth place.

Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an electrifying NBA game on February 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Date February 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner shoots 85.2% from his free-throw line and 46.7% from his shots and leads Orlando's offense averaging 25.1 points per game.

Goga Bitadze averages 7.9 rebounds each game, including 2.7 offensively, and dominates the boards.

Paolo Banchero averages 33.1 minutes each game with 4.9 assists and 3.0 turnovers.

Orlando Magic Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jalen Suggs Quad injury Out C, Moritz Wagner Knee injury Out for Season

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

Donovan Mitchell shoots 81.8% from his free-throw line and 45.6% from his attempts, leads Cleveland in scoring averaging 24.2 points per game.

Jarrett Allen averages 10.4 rebounds, with 7.7 on defense.

Evan Mobley averages 1.59 blocks per game.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Darius Garland Hip injury Out

Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

Cleveland has won three of the last five meetings between the Magic and the Cavaliers, while Orlando has won two. The Cavaliers' most recent triumph, 120-109, on the second of November 2024, demonstrated their offensive prowess.

However, the groups faced up in the 2024 series, with Cleveland responding with close wins, including a thrilling 104-103 victory on May 1, and Orlando dominating with a decisive 112-89 victory on April 27.

In that series, Orlando prevailed 103-96 before Cleveland ended it on May 5 with a 106-94 victory. In light of these outcomes, Cleveland has often had the advantage, but Orlando has proven that it is capable of competing, particularly at home.

Cleveland could set the pace if their offensive firepower keeps up, but Orlando has an opportunity to tie the season series if they can duplicate their excellent defensive performance from their last landslide victory.

Date Results Nov 02, 2024 Cavaliers 120-109 Magic May 05, 2024 Cavaliers 106-94 Magic May 04, 2024 Magic 103-96 Cavaliers May 01, 2024 Cavaliers 104-103 Magic Apr 27, 2024 Magic 112-89 Cavaliers

