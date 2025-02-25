How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Orlando Magic will host the Cleveland Cavaliers to start a highly anticipated NBA game on February 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.
The Cleveland Cavaliers score 122.9 points per game, which is the most in the league, while the Orlando Magic score 104.3, which is the fewest in the league.
Orlando suffers at 44.0%, finishing at the bottom at 28th, while Cleveland ranks second in the NBA with a 49.8% field goal rate, demonstrating their effectiveness.
Orlando's strength, though, is their defense; they give up just 105.2 points a game, which is the second-best total in the league, while Cleveland gives up 111.7 points each game, which makes them eligible for tenth place.
Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time
The Orlando Magic will square off against the Cleveland Cavaliers in an electrifying NBA game on February 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.
Date
February 25, 2025
Tip-off Time
7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Venue
Kia Center
Location
Orlando, Florida
How to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:
- TV channel: TNT
- Streaming service: DirecTV Stream
Orlando Magic team news
Franz Wagner shoots 85.2% from his free-throw line and 46.7% from his shots and leads Orlando's offense averaging 25.1 points per game.
Goga Bitadze averages 7.9 rebounds each game, including 2.7 offensively, and dominates the boards.
Paolo Banchero averages 33.1 minutes each game with 4.9 assists and 3.0 turnovers.
Orlando Magic Injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PG, Jalen Suggs
Quad injury
Out
C, Moritz Wagner
Knee injury
Out for Season
Cleveland Cavaliers team news
Donovan Mitchell shoots 81.8% from his free-throw line and 45.6% from his attempts, leads Cleveland in scoring averaging 24.2 points per game.
Jarrett Allen averages 10.4 rebounds, with 7.7 on defense.
Evan Mobley averages 1.59 blocks per game.
Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PG, Darius Garland
Hip injury
Out
Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record
Cleveland has won three of the last five meetings between the Magic and the Cavaliers, while Orlando has won two. The Cavaliers' most recent triumph, 120-109, on the second of November 2024, demonstrated their offensive prowess.
However, the groups faced up in the 2024 series, with Cleveland responding with close wins, including a thrilling 104-103 victory on May 1, and Orlando dominating with a decisive 112-89 victory on April 27.
In that series, Orlando prevailed 103-96 before Cleveland ended it on May 5 with a 106-94 victory. In light of these outcomes, Cleveland has often had the advantage, but Orlando has proven that it is capable of competing, particularly at home.
Cleveland could set the pace if their offensive firepower keeps up, but Orlando has an opportunity to tie the season series if they can duplicate their excellent defensive performance from their last landslide victory.
Date
Results
Nov 02, 2024
Cavaliers 120-109 Magic
May 05, 2024
Cavaliers 106-94 Magic
May 04, 2024
Magic 103-96 Cavaliers
May 01, 2024
Cavaliers 104-103 Magic
Apr 27, 2024
Magic 112-89 Cavaliers