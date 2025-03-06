This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
How to watch today’s Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Orlando Magic are scheduled to meet the Chicago Bulls to start a thrilling NBA battle on March 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. The Magic is coming off a 114-113 setback to the Toronto Raptors, where Paolo Banchero scored an outstanding 41 points.

The Magic are 23-19 against teams in the Eastern Conference and have a poor record in games that are settled by a single possession, going 3-6 in those games.

Chicago is third within the East, having 28.9 assists each game, led by Josh Giddey's 6.6 per game, and is 19-23 in the conference tournament.

This season, Orlando's field goal percentage of 44.0% is 3.2 percentage points less than Chicago's, which is 47.2%. The Bulls, meanwhile, are making 46.3% of their attempted shots, which is marginally less than the average of 47.1% for Orlando's opponents.

Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls will start an electrifying NBA game on March 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date

March 6, 2025

Tip-off Time

7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Venue

Kia Center

Location

Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Chicago Bulls live on:

  • Streaming service: Fubo
How to listen to Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM. 

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month. 

Orlando Magic team news

Franz Wagner averages 25.0 points a game for the Magic and shoots 46.9% from the field.

Paolo Banchero has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers in his last ten games, proving his effectiveness from beyond the arc.

Orlando Magic injuries

PlayerInjuryInjury status

PG, Cole Anthony

Toe injury

Day-to-Day

C, Moritz Wagner

Knee injury

Ot for season

Chicago Bulls team news

For the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic averages 19.1 points and grabs 10.3 rebounds per contest.

Coby White has averaged 2.6 three-pointers in his last ten games, showing his effectiveness from beyond the arc.

Chicago Bulls injuries

Player

Injury

Injury Status

PG, Josh Giddey

Quadricep injury

Day-to-Day

SG, Kevin Huerter

Knee injury

Day-to-Day

Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, Orlando and Chicago have drawn even, with the Magic taking four of those meetings. Orlando was overpowered with a 133-119 win in their previous meeting on the 28th of November, 2024, demonstrating their attacking potency. On October 31st, 2024, however, the Bulls narrowly prevailed 102-99, demonstrating their ability to compete in close games. Prior to that October defeat, the Magic had a series of wins, including victories of 113-98 in April of 2024 and 114-108 in February 2024. Orlando may be ahead offensively, given their recent performance and Paolo Banchero's scoring run. However, the Bulls might make this a hotly contested game due to Josh Giddey's superb ball movement and Nikola Vucevic's interior presence. If the game remains close, Orlando's poor one-possession record (3-6) may be a factor, which might give Chicago the advantage when it matters most.

Date

Results

Nov 28, 2024

Magic 133-119 Bulls

Oct 31, 2024

Bulls 102-99 Magic

Apr 08, 2024

Magic 113-98 Bulls

Feb 11, 2024

Magic 114-108 Bulls

Nov 18, 2023

Magic 103-97 Bulls

