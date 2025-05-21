How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Dallas Wings as well as tip-off time and team news.

The thrilling WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Dallas Wings will happen on May 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Before this game, the Dallas Wings suffered a 79-71 setback to the Seattle Storm, whereas the Minnesota Lynx defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 89-75 with 23 points from Napheesa Collier.

The Lynx finished the 2024–25 season with a solid 16–4 home record and a 14-6 record against teams in the Western Conference. On defense, they averaged 16.4 fouls per game and gave up just 75.6 points.

The Wings, on the other hand, had a difficult season, going 9-31 overall and 6-14 in conference competition. Dallas had an average of 14.8 turnovers, 4.0 blocks, and 7.1 steals per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx and the Dallas Wings will meet in an exciting WNBA clash on May 21, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date May 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Dallas Wings live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier shoots an impressive 56.4% from the field and 100% from the free-throw line, averaging an amazing 28.5 points per game.

Jessica Shepard is grabbing 9.0 rebounds per game, with 3.0 coming from the attacking end and 6.0 from the defense.

Courtney Williams is giving out 9.5 assists per game in 29 minutes of action.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Kayla McBride Personal Out

Dallas Wings team news

Paige Bueckers shoots 88.9% from the free-throw line and 41.7% from the field, scoring 14.5 points on average per game.

Myisha Hines-Allen pulls down 7.5 rebounds, of which 2.0 are on the offensive end and 5.5 are on the defensive end.

Dallas Wings injuries

No injuries

Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have a 3-2 advantage over the Dallas Wings based on their past five meetings, including a resounding 99-84 victory on May 17, 2025.

While Dallas has accomplished two good performances in late summer 2024, with a resounding 94-76 victory on August 31, the Lynx have demonstrated their ability to control the tempo by winning by double digits during all three of their triumphs.

Minnesota appears to have the advantage going into this game based on their recent performance, home-court advantage, and outstanding performance from players such as Napheesa Collier.

But the Wings have shown that they can score points and are unstoppable if their offense starts to fire early. Although it should be a close game, Minnesota may have the advantage due to its momentum and consistency.

Date Results May 17, 2025 Lynx 99-84 Wings Aug 31, 2024 Wings 94-76 Lynx Jun 27, 2024 Wings 94-88 Lynx Jun 18, 2024 Lynx 90-78 Wings Jun 03, 2024 Lynx 87-76 Wings

