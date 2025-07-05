How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Minnesota Lynx are set to face off against the Golden State Valkyries to begin the thrilling WNBA game on July 05, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Lynx, who just defeated the Mystics 92-75, only allow 74.1 points per game. They are leading the league in the percentage of field goals made (46.7%) and scoring 85.3 points per game, which places them in second place overall.

The Valkyries, on the other hand, are coming off a resounding 84-57 victory over the Seattle Storm and enter the game with the best rebounding unit in the league, averaging 37.6 rebounds per contest. Their defense is outstanding, allowing only 77.2 points per game, which places them only below the Lynx despite their efficiency issues (they rank lowest in field goal percentage).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries WNBA game, plus plenty more.

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries will meet in an electrifying WNBA game on July 05, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 05, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Golden State Valkyries live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier averages 24.4 points per game on a remarkable 52.5% shooting from the field, 8.5 rebounds, and an incredible 94.3% from the free-throw line.

Courtney Williams has been averaging 6.0 assists per game in only 27 minutes, but her 2.6 turnovers.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Karlie Samuelson Foot injury Out

Golden State Valkyries team news

Kayla Thornton averages 15.0 points and 6.9 rebounds per game; however, her shooting percentages are 82.5% from the free-throw line and 39.1% from the field.

Veronica Burton is averaging 5.2 assists and 1.7 turnovers in 28.4 minutes per game.

Golden State Valkyries injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Carla Leite Back injury Out

Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries 86-75 in their lone prior meeting of the season on June 2, 2025, demonstrating their depth on offense and defensive dominance. The Lynx will probably try to duplicate that recipe, with Napheesa Collier spearheading the charge and the team having the best field goal percentage and defensive rating in the league. The Valkyries are coming off a huge victory and have improved their dominance on the rebounds, but their offensive efficiency is still an issue. The Lynx have a good chance of duplicating their previous triumph if they can maintain tempo control and pressure the Valkyries into low-percentage shots like they did the prior time. But if the Valkyries can cut down on turnovers and take advantage of second-chance opportunities, their recent momentum and rebounding advantage might keep the game close.

Date Results Jun 02, 2025 Lynx 86-75 Valkyries

