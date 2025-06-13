How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Los Angeles Sparks, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx will host the Los Angeles Sparks to begin the highly anticipated WNBA game on June 14, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT. The Los Angeles Sparks earned momentum with a commanding 97-89 victory against the Las Vegas Aces, while the Minnesota Lynx are coming off a 94-84 defeat to the Seattle Storm.

Minnesota has a considerable defensive edge, giving up only 75.7 points per game compared to Los Angeles' 84.6, which ranks second and tenth in the league, while the Lynx average 84.4 points per game, second in the league, just ahead of the Sparks' 83.9 (3rd).

The Sparks are in fifth place with a field goal percentage of 44.6%, while the Lynx have a higher shooting efficiency of 46.5% (3rd).

Minnesota again has a tiny advantage over the Sparks, averaging 34.0 rebounds per game compared to 32.9.

Minnesota Lynx vs Los Angeles Sparks: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx will battle with the Los Angeles Sparks in an epic WNBA game on June 14, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date June 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier averages 25.4 points per game on an effective 50.6% shooting percentage. Collier also contributes 8.9 rebounds and an amazing 92.6% from the free-throw line.

Courtney Williams leads the team in execution with 6.4 assists per game, keeps good control with only 2.3 turnovers during 26.4 minutes of playing.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Los Angeles Sparks team news

Kelsey Plum is averaging 21.0 points per game and an 89.2% free throw percentage; however, her field goal rate is 39.0%.

Azura Stevens leads the rebounds, grabbing 8.9 per game, with 1.4 coming from the offensive end and 7.5 from the defensive end.

Los Angeles Sparks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cameron Brink Knee injury Out Rae Burrell Leg injury Out

Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have thoroughly dominated the Los Angeles Sparks in their previous five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them, including their most recent lopsided victory of 89-75 on May 19, 2025. The Lynx have held Los Angeles to less than 70 points in three of those games, outperforming the Sparks with great offensive performances and intense defensive pressure. The overall pattern indicates Minnesota has discovered a dependable formula for success in this encounter, even though the Sparks did pull off one emphatic victory in September 2024. Although the Sparks' recent victory over the Aces suggests they could pull off a surprise if they can sustain that level of action, the Lynx could once again dominate the pace and outcome of the game, given their superior defense and recent head-to-head supremacy.

Date Results May 19, 2025 Lynx 89-75 Sparks Sep 20, 2024 Sparks 68-51 Lynx Jul 10, 2024 Lynx 82-67 Sparks Jun 15, 2024 Lynx 81-76 Sparks Jun 06, 2024 Lynx 86-62 Sparks

