How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Lynx are set to host the Chicago Sky to begin the pivotal WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.
Minnesota is ranked first in both points allowed (74.1) and the percentage of field goals made (46.7%), and second in points per game (85.3).
The Sky, on the other hand, has had both offensive and defensive difficulties. They are now in 12th place in scoring (78.8 PPG) and worst in points allowed (87.7 PPG).
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, plus plenty more.
Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time
The Minnesota Lynx will face off against the Chicago Sky in an epic WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
|Date
|July 06, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Minnesota Lynx team news
Napheesa Collier has been averaging 24.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds, an incredible 94.3% from the free-throw line, and an effective 52.5% shooting from the field.
Courtney Williams provides 6.0 assists per game and 2.6 turnovers per game.
Minnesota Lynx injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|G, Karlie Samuelson
|Foot injury
|Out
Chicago Sky team news
Ariel Atkins averages 14.6 points per game, shoots 84.2% from the free-throw line and 43.3% from the field.
Angel Reese has been averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, with 4.3 offensive rebounds and 8.3 defensive rebounds.
Chicago Sky injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|G, Courtney Vandersloot
|ACL injury
|Out for Season
Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky head-to-head record
The Minnesota Lynx have definitely had the advantage over the Chicago Sky in their last five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them. In their most recent game, contested on May 11, 2025, the Lynx demonstrated their attacking prowess by winning by a high score of 92-87. Even though Chicago defeated Minnesota 74-69 on May 7, 2025, it was their lone recent victory over a team that has held them below 75 points in three of their previous five games. The Lynx, who have won handily in previous meetings and are still among the league's top teams in both defense and scoring this season, should continue to dominate the upcoming matchup.
|Date
|Results
|May 11, 2025
|Lynx 92-87 Sky
|May 07, 2025
|Sky 74-69 Lynx
|Sep 14, 2024
|Lynx 86-66 Sky
|Sep 02, 2024
|Lynx 79-74 Sky
|Jul 01, 2024
|Lynx 70-62 Sky