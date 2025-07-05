How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Minnesota Lynx are set to host the Chicago Sky to begin the pivotal WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Minnesota is ranked first in both points allowed (74.1) and the percentage of field goals made (46.7%), and second in points per game (85.3).

The Sky, on the other hand, has had both offensive and defensive difficulties. They are now in 12th place in scoring (78.8 PPG) and worst in points allowed (87.7 PPG).

Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx will face off against the Chicago Sky in an epic WNBA game on July 06, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 06, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Chicago Sky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier has been averaging 24.4 points per game with 8.5 rebounds, an incredible 94.3% from the free-throw line, and an effective 52.5% shooting from the field.

Courtney Williams provides 6.0 assists per game and 2.6 turnovers per game.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Karlie Samuelson Foot injury Out

Chicago Sky team news

Ariel Atkins averages 14.6 points per game, shoots 84.2% from the free-throw line and 43.3% from the field.

Angel Reese has been averaging 12.6 rebounds per game, with 4.3 offensive rebounds and 8.3 defensive rebounds.

Chicago Sky injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Courtney Vandersloot ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have definitely had the advantage over the Chicago Sky in their last five head-to-head meetings, winning four of them. In their most recent game, contested on May 11, 2025, the Lynx demonstrated their attacking prowess by winning by a high score of 92-87. Even though Chicago defeated Minnesota 74-69 on May 7, 2025, it was their lone recent victory over a team that has held them below 75 points in three of their previous five games. The Lynx, who have won handily in previous meetings and are still among the league's top teams in both defense and scoring this season, should continue to dominate the upcoming matchup.

Date Results May 11, 2025 Lynx 92-87 Sky May 07, 2025 Sky 74-69 Lynx Sep 14, 2024 Lynx 86-66 Sky Sep 02, 2024 Lynx 79-74 Sky Jul 01, 2024 Lynx 70-62 Sky

