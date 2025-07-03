How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to battle against the Washington Mystics to begin the highly anticipated WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.
The Lynx lost to the Indiana Fever 59-74. They are now ranked first in points allowed per game (74.1) and second in points per game (85.3).
The Mystics, on the other hand, lost to the Dallas Wings 71-79 recently and are still having trouble scoring, averaging only 79.2 points per game (11th in the league).
Washington leads Minnesota by a slim margin in rebounding (35.4 vs. 34.2), but the Lynx have a distinct advantage due to their higher shooting percentage (46.7%, first in the league) than Washington's 42.9% (7th).
Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time
|Date
|July 03, 2025
|Tip-off Time
|8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Target Center
|Location
|Minneapolis, Minnesota
How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics live on:
- Streaming service: Fubo
Minnesota Lynx team news
Napheesa Collier is leading the Lynx with a remarkable 24.4 points per game, averaging 8.5 rebounds and shooting 94.3% from the free-throw line and 52.5% from the field.
Courtney Williams is leading the offense with an average of 2.6 turnovers, 26.9 minutes performed, and 6.0 assists per game.
Kayla McBride averages 15.8 points, 1.3 steals, and 3.6 assists per game.
Minnesota Lynx injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
|G, Karlie Samuelson
|Foot injury
|Out
Washington Mystics team news
Brittney Sykes leads the Mystics in scoring with 18.6 points per game, shoots 80.0% from the free throw line, and 37.4% from the field.
Kiki Iriafen is averaging 8.4 per game, with 5.6 defensive and 2.8 offensive rebounds.
Sonia Citron averages 15.1 points, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Washington Mystics injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury Status
|G, Georgia Amoore
|ACL injury
|Out for Season
Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics head-to-head record
In the last five meetings between the Lynx and the Mystics, the Lynx have dominated, winning four in a row before the Mystics ultimately forced a close victory on June 25, 2025, 68-64. The Lynx won by wide margins in the four games, regularly keeping the Mystics under 85 points and displaying excellent defensive control. Although Washington may feel more confident after their recent victory, Minnesota still appears to be in control of the series based on their overall dominance and their present statistical advantages in efficiency, defense, and scoring.
|Date
|Results
|Jun 25, 2025
|Mystics 68-64 Lynx
|Sep 09, 2024
|Lynx 78-71 Mystics
|Aug 17, 2024
|Lynx 99-83 Mystics
|Aug 16, 2024
|Lynx 79-68 Mystics
|Jul 07, 2024
|Lynx 74-67 Mystics