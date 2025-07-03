How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics WNBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to battle against the Washington Mystics to begin the highly anticipated WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Lynx lost to the Indiana Fever 59-74. They are now ranked first in points allowed per game (74.1) and second in points per game (85.3).

The Mystics, on the other hand, lost to the Dallas Wings 71-79 recently and are still having trouble scoring, averaging only 79.2 points per game (11th in the league).

Washington leads Minnesota by a slim margin in rebounding (35.4 vs. 34.2), but the Lynx have a distinct advantage due to their higher shooting percentage (46.7%, first in the league) than Washington's 42.9% (7th).

Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx are set to face off against the Washington Mystics in an exciting WNBA game on July 03, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date July 03, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Washington Mystics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Washington Mystics live on:

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier is leading the Lynx with a remarkable 24.4 points per game, averaging 8.5 rebounds and shooting 94.3% from the free-throw line and 52.5% from the field.

Courtney Williams is leading the offense with an average of 2.6 turnovers, 26.9 minutes performed, and 6.0 assists per game.

Kayla McBride averages 15.8 points, 1.3 steals, and 3.6 assists per game.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

Player I njury I njury status G, Karlie Samuelson Foot injury Out

Washington Mystics team news

Brittney Sykes leads the Mystics in scoring with 18.6 points per game, shoots 80.0% from the free throw line, and 37.4% from the field.

Kiki Iriafen is averaging 8.4 per game, with 5.6 defensive and 2.8 offensive rebounds.

Sonia Citron averages 15.1 points, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Washington Mystics injuries

Player Injury Injury Status G, Georgia Amoore ACL injury Out for Season

Minnesota Lynx and Washington Mystics head-to-head record

In the last five meetings between the Lynx and the Mystics, the Lynx have dominated, winning four in a row before the Mystics ultimately forced a close victory on June 25, 2025, 68-64. The Lynx won by wide margins in the four games, regularly keeping the Mystics under 85 points and displaying excellent defensive control. Although Washington may feel more confident after their recent victory, Minnesota still appears to be in control of the series based on their overall dominance and their present statistical advantages in efficiency, defense, and scoring.

Date Results Jun 25, 2025 Mystics 68-64 Lynx Sep 09, 2024 Lynx 78-71 Mystics Aug 17, 2024 Lynx 99-83 Mystics Aug 16, 2024 Lynx 79-68 Mystics Jul 07, 2024 Lynx 74-67 Mystics

