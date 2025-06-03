How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the WNBA matchup between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury, including how to watch and team news.

The Minnesota Lynx will host the Phoenix Mercury to begin the high-voltage WNBA battle on June 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. Both the Phoenix Mercury and the Minnesota Lynx enter this game fresh off victories: Phoenix defeated the Los Angeles Sparks 85-80, while Minnesota defeated the Golden State Valkyries 86-75.

The Lynx are in fifth place with 84.4 points per game, greater than the Mercury's 79.7 (9th), as well as shoot better, with a field goal percentage of 45.1% (4th) compared to Phoenix's 41.6% (8th).

The Lynx hold a modest rebounding lead with 34.3 rebounds per game compared to the Mercury's 33.9, despite the fact that both teams have strong defenses—Phoenix is ranked second in points allowed (75.3), only ahead of Minnesota at 76.1 (3rd).

Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury: Date and tip-off time

The Minnesota Lynx will take on the Phoenix Mercury in an epic WNBA game on June 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Date June 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Target Center Location Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to watch Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury live on:

TV channel: ESPN 3

ESPN 3 Streaming service: Fubo

Minnesota Lynx team news

Napheesa Collier has been scoring 26.3 points per game on 51.4% shooting and 92.5% from her free-throw line.

Courtney Williams has been limiting 2.3 turnovers during 29.4 minutes of action while dishing out 6.4 assists per game.

Minnesota Lynx injuries

No injuries

Phoenix Mercury team news

Satou Sabally averages 21.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, despite her shooting percentages of 40.3% from the field and 79.2% from the arc.

Alyssa Thomas averages 3.4 turnovers during her 33.2 minutes on the field and contributes 8.0 assists per game.

Phoenix Mercury injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Kahleah Copper Knee injury Out Natasha Mack Back injury Out

Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury head-to-head record

The Minnesota Lynx have completely trounced the Phoenix Mercury in their previous five meetings, winning each of them since June 2024. The margins have varied from decisive wins, such as a 101-88 win in September 2024, to close games, such as the most recent 74-71 victory on May 31, 2025. Even though the Mercury are second in points allowed this season, Minnesota's offensive output, which frequently reaches the 80s and beyond, has outscored Phoenix's defense. Minnesota will probably go into this game with confidence and the advantage due to this tendency, as well as the Lynx's greater offensive productivity and shooting percentages. Another Lynx victory appears likely unless the Mercury can significantly change their defensive strategy and limit Napheesa Collier.

Date Results May 31, 2025 Lynx 74-71 Mercury Sep 26, 2024 Lynx 101-88 Mercury Sep 23, 2024 Lynx 102-95 Mercury Aug 29, 2024 Lynx 89-76 Mercury Jun 23, 2024 Lynx 73-60 Mercury

